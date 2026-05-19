Lakers Could Target 6-Foot-6 Wing Shooter in Major Roster Shakeup

The Los Angeles Lakers’ season may have only recently ended, but offseason speculation is already ramping up.

Several important contracts are set to expire, including those of LeBron James and Austin Reaves, making it a potentially defining summer for the franchise.

The center position has remained one of the Lakers’ biggest talking points following the inconsistent campaign of Deandre Ayton.

At the same time, Los Angeles is also expected to continue searching for additional perimeter shooting and wing depth this offseason.

Lakers Tipped to Select Duke Wing in Latest Mock Draft

Several free agency and trade scenarios have already been floated, ranging from a possible pursuit of Denver Nuggets wing Peyton Watson to taking advantage of Jalen Duren’s difficult postseason with the Detroit Pistons.

A bold attempt to land Trey Murphy III, Herb Jones, and Yves Missi from the New Orleans Pelicans has also been floated around.

Still, the NBA Draft could provide the Lakers with a cost-effective path to improve the roster while maintaining future financial flexibility.

Los Angeles currently owns its 2026 first-round pick and is projected to select near the back end of the opening round.

In NBC Sports’ latest mock draft, Kurt Helin and Raphielle Johnson projected the Lakers selecting Duke wing Isaiah Evans with the 25th overall pick.

During his sophomore season, Evans averaged 15.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and just under one steal and block across 36 games.

He also shot 43.3% from the field and 36.1% from three-point range on 7.4 attempts per game, while converting 86.0% of his free throws.

“The Lakers need size and shooting on the wing around Luka Dončić and Evans is a 6’5.5″ (without shoes at the combine) who can hit the 3 and played well off Cooper Flagg for a year at Duke (and then the same this year off Boozer),” Helin wrote.

“There are questions about his defense, but drafting at this point in the first round and getting a player who fits a need is a big win for Los Angeles.”

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Isaiah Evans Continues Rising as Intriguing Draft Prospect

Evans scored at least 20 points in nine games this season, highlighted by a career-best 32-point outing against Florida State in the ACC Tournament semifinal.

During that performance, he shot 11-of-20 from the field and knocked down seven three-pointers while also adding six rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block.

The 6-foot-6 wing also delivered a standout performance during Duke’s Sweet Sixteen win over St. John’s, pouring in 25 points and further reinforcing his ability to produce in big moments.

Defensively, Evans flashed intriguing upside throughout the season, recording multiple games with several steals and blocks, including a five-block performance against Florida and a four-steal showing versus Louisville.

“Evans has the makings of a quality wing shooter, with good positional size and the ability to hit tough shots off movement,” ESPN’s Jeremy Woo previously wrote. “He took a leap this season with an expanded role at Duke and has starter-level upside if he can be more consistent.”

As the Lakers continue building around Doncic and potentially Reaves, alongside what may be the closing chapter of James’ career in Los Angeles, the organization could place greater emphasis on complementary role players rather than another ball-dominant star.

Players capable of impacting both ends of the floor while providing energy, versatility, and perimeter shooting are expected to become increasingly valuable for the franchise moving forward.

That is where a prospect like Evans could emerge as an appealing option if the Lakers decide to keep their first-round pick instead of packaging it in a larger trade.