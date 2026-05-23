Lakers ‘Zeroing In’ on $67M Trade Target to Upgrade Wing Depth

Despite the NBA playoffs still being underway, offseason speculation surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers is already intensifying.

A blockbuster pursuit of Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has repeatedly been floated, while other reports have suggested Los Angeles could instead spread its assets and financial flexibility across multiple roster upgrades.

Lakers reporter Jovan Buha recently stated that the organization should prioritize adding talent in both the frontcourt and on the wing this summer.

One player who continues to surface in discussions is New Orleans Pelicans wing Herbert Jones, a name that has remained connected to Los Angeles since the February trade deadline.

Lakers Tipped to Monitor Herbert Jones Trade Possibility

On Friday, NBA reporter Evan Sidery reinforced the Lakers’ interest in Jones, claiming Los Angeles are “zeroing in” on the Pelicans forward “as a trade target this summer.”

“After making a push for Jones around the trade deadline, Los Angeles will once again inquire with the Pelicans,” Sidery wrote. “A package centered around Jarred Vanderbilt, Dalton Knecht and draft capital is a salary match.”

Across 56 games this season, Jones averaged 8.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.6 steals while shooting 38.3% from the field and 30.9% from three-point range.

The 27-year-old appeared in just 20 games during the 2024-25 campaign after suffering a season-ending shoulder injury that ultimately required surgery.

While his trade availability at the deadline remained uncertain, it has been suggested that New Orleans could revisit his market value this offseason.

Jones is entering the final year of a four-year, $53 million contract that will pay him $14.8 million through 2026-27. However, he has already agreed to a three-year, $67 million veteran extension that runs through the 2029-30 season.

That extension gives any potential trade suitor long-term cost certainty, with Jones set to earn $20.5 million annually before a $24.1 million player option in 2029-30.

Bleacher Report analyst Eric Pincus previously identified Jones as a possible Lakers trade target and outlined an ambitious proposal involving New Orleans.

LA Could Pursue Multiple Roster Upgrades This Offseason

Pincus suggested Los Angeles send Jarred Vanderbilt, Jake LaRavia, Adou Thiero, Dalton Knecht, the No. 25 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, a 2031 first-round pick, and a 2033 first-round pick to New Orleans.

In return, Jones, Trey Murphy III, and Yves Missi would head to Los Angeles.

Such a move would dramatically reshape the Lakers’ wing depth while also adding much-needed size and physicality in the frontcourt through Missi.

At the same time, Los Angeles is also expected to remain active in the center market this summer.

Sidery previously reported that the Oklahoma City Thunder may need to decline Isaiah Hartenstein’s team option in order to become “apron-compliant” for a potential pursuit of Antetokounmpo.

If Hartenstein were to unexpectedly hit free agency, the Lakers could quickly emerge as one of the most logical landing spots.

Pincus has already identified the veteran center as an ideal frontcourt fit for Los Angeles because of his rebounding, interior presence, and ability to complement Luka Doncic.

The Athletic’s Danny Leroux noted that the Chicago Bulls, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Clippers, Utah Jazz, and Brooklyn Nets are expected to be among the few teams with significant spending flexibility this offseason.

However, Los Angeles may be able to offer the clearest path to immediate contention while also presenting a major opening at center, two factors that could strengthen the Lakers’ position if Hartenstein becomes available.