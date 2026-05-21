Lakers Suddenly Hit With Encouraging News on ‘Dream’ Center Target

The Los Angeles Lakers could be heading toward significant roster turnover this offseason.

Several important contracts are nearing expiration, including those of LeBron James, Austin Reaves, and Rui Hachimura.

Armed with potentially league-leading cap space, Rob Pelinka and the Lakers’ front office will have an opportunity to reshape the roster around Luka Doncic moving forward.

Lakers reporter Jovan Buha recently suggested that Los Angeles should prioritize adding new talent in both the frontcourt and on the wing this summer.

Lakers Could Monitor Potential Center Market Shake-Up

Because of their projected cap flexibility, the Lakers have frequently been mentioned as a potential player in the restricted free agent market.

Peyton Watson has long been connected to Los Angeles as a wing target, while recent reports have also linked the Lakers to Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren as a potential buy-low frontcourt option following his difficult postseason.

At the same time, there have also been occasional murmurs surrounding Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein.

Hartenstein holds a team option with Oklahoma City this summer, with Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus previously identifying the veteran center as an ideal frontcourt addition for Los Angeles.

Pincus did acknowledge, however, that the 28-year-old’s contract situation complicates any possible pursuit for the Lakers.

Still, with the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes expected to reopen in the coming months, Hartenstein could unexpectedly find himself at the center of Oklahoma City’s offseason plans.

NBA reporter Evan Sidery recently suggested that the Thunder would need to decline Hartenstein’s team option in order to become “apron-compliant” for a potential trade pursuit of Antetokounmpo.

Sidery floated a hypothetical package involving Chet Holmgren, Lu Dort, and a 2026 first-round pick before adding, “Giannis could be what’s needed for OKC against Victor Wembanyama.”

Much could depend on Oklahoma City’s Western Conference Finals series against the San Antonio Spurs and whether the Thunder would be willing to make such a drastic move following a disappointing postseason outcome.

Isaiah Hartenstein Could Emerge as Intriguing LA Target

If Oklahoma City were to decline Hartenstein’s option and allow him to hit the open market, the Lakers could quickly emerge as one of the strongest potential suitors.

The Athletic’s Danny Leroux previously stated that the Chicago Bulls, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Clippers, Utah Jazz, and Brooklyn Nets are expected to join the Lakers as teams with meaningful spending power this offseason.

Among those franchises, Los Angeles may offer the clearest path to immediate contention while also presenting an obvious opening at center, factors that could appeal to Hartenstein.

Across 47 regular-season appearances, Hartenstein averaged 9.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.0 steal, and just under one block per game while shooting 62.2% from the field.

During the 2024-25 season, he posted career highs with 11.2 points and 10.7 rebounds per game, although multiple calf injuries limited his momentum throughout 2025-26.

Alongside Hartenstein, Pincus also identified Mitchell Robinson, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent, as a realistic and affordable target for the Lakers.

Buha additionally floated Robert Williams III as another possible frontcourt option on the open market.

After Hartenstein and Holmgren thoroughly outplayed Deandre Ayton and the Lakers’ frontcourt during Oklahoma City’s second-round sweep, the need for interior reinforcements became impossible to ignore.

If Hartenstein were suddenly available, he would likely become one of the premier center options on the market, with the Lakers expected to be among the interested teams.