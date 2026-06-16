Insider Reveals Chances the Lakers Re-Sign LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers have several big decisions to make when it comes to free agency. That includes whether or not they will be bringing back LeBron James. James is a free agent for the first time in eight seasons at the age of 41.

James had another solid season, although his stats certainly slipped. At his age, that is what should happen. He is no longer a number-one option. In fact, he operates best as a third option. Los Angeles would like to pay him like a third option, which could get messy.

Other teams are watching to see what happens with this situation. One NBA insider has revealed what the chances are that James re-signs with the Lakers.

Other Teams Expect the Lakers to Re-Sign LeBron James

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reports that other teams around the league expect the Lakers to bring back James, even if negotiations get a bit bumpy.

“But many rival teams believe this is the best pathway forward for both the Lakers and James and, in the end, both will get there even if there are some bruises from the process,” Windhorst wrote.

Looking around the league, there aren’t many options for James unless he takes a drastic pay cut if he wants to compete for a title. If he wants to make as much money as he can, while still competing for a championship, Los Angeles is the right place to be.

James has only taken a massive pay cut once. That was when he went to Miami so that the Heat had enough money to keep Dwyane Wade and sign Chris Bosh. Other than that, James has usually taken the full freight he is owed. That is certainly his right to do.

However, the Lakers still have other holes they need to fill on the roster. If James is expecting a max contract to end his career, LA might have to let him walk. That’s not something that is going to work, especially with the frontcourt spots they need to upgrade.

Los Angeles Will Likely be Active in the Offseason

The Lakers are expected to be active in the offseason. They will certainly try to make an upgrade at the center spot. They have also shown interest in bringing back a couple of key free agents. It’s unclear how much money they will be able to save on a deal with Austin Reaves, who is their top priority.

Los Angeles is still behind several teams in the Western Conference pecking order at the moment. San Antonio, Oklahoma City, and Minnesota should all be considered better teams right now. LA knows that, and that is why they will be aggressive this offseason in making moves.

In the playoffs, the Lakers had just the 11th-ranked offense out of 16 playoff teams. Getting depth around Luka Doncic should help them improve that number next year.