Lakers Could Find Unexpected Role for Overlooked $6 Million Guard

When the Los Angeles Lakers moved on from Deandre Ayton in a trade that sent the center to the Washington Wizards, they acquired a potentially useful piece in return.

Alongside second-round picks in 2031 and 2032, the Lakers landed 24-year-old guard Jaden Hardy.

Hardy, however, appears to be a logical candidate for another trade as Los Angeles works to solidify its 15-man roster ahead of the new season.

Because the Lakers acquired Hardy while operating below the salary cap, his $6 million salary can immediately be aggregated as part of another move.

Hardy is entering the second season of a three-year, $18 million contract that pays him $6 million annually and includes a team option for 2027-28.

Lakers Could Find Role for Jaden Hardy as Volume Shooter

While Hardy is among the leading candidates to never play a regular-season game for the Lakers, Lake Show Life’s Maxwell Ogden believes Los Angeles could find value in keeping the sharpshooter around.

“If the Lakers spare Hardy from being cut, however, then they could finally fill the void that Luke Kennard wasn’t able to as a volume shooter from beyond the arc,” Ogden wrote.

“Hardy is a fearless and efficient three-point shooter who can check the boxes that Kennard hasn’t necessarily proven ideal for.

“Though Hardy has his question marks on the defensive end of the floor, his shooting is a constant. He’s not only capable of knocking down shots with borderline elite efficiency, but is willing to shoot with the type of volume that Los Angeles’ previous players simply haven’t displayed.”

Ogden suggested the Lakers could enter the season with Hardy on the roster and give him an opportunity to prove whether his volume shooting can add another dimension to the offense.

The Lakers ranked 14th in three-point percentage and 23rd in made threes during the 2025-26 season.

Kennard provided a much-needed perimeter boost following the trade deadline and converted at an elite rate. However, he averaged just 1.3 made threes on 3.0 attempts per game to close out the regular season.

Jaden Hardy Could Fill LA’s Shooting Void

By comparison, Hardy averaged 2.5 made three-pointers on 6.0 attempts across 23 games with Washington to finish the 2025-26 campaign, converting at an impressive 42.0% rate.

Across 235 regular-season appearances over four years, Hardy has shot a respectable 38.6% from beyond the arc.

With Kennard leaving the Lakers in free agency, Los Angeles has a clear need for reliable three-point shooting around Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

Quentin Grimes and Collin Sexton can provide shooting, but neither offers the same proven perimeter efficiency that Kennard brought to the roster.

Hardy could potentially help bridge that gap.

Rookie wing Cameron Carr provides another intriguing option for the Lakers, although he remains an unproven first-year player.

On a roster built around Doncic, Reaves and Walker Kessler, the Lakers need floor spacers capable of producing without dominating the ball. In theory, Hardy fits that requirement as a willing high-volume shooter who can capitalize on open opportunities.

Keeping him would not necessarily sacrifice future flexibility, either.

If Hardy fails to establish a meaningful role early in the season, his $6 million salary and 2027-28 team option could make him a useful trade piece for teams seeking additional financial flexibility.