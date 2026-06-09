Lakers Eye “Big-Time Rebounder” Sleeper Prospect Ahead of NBA Draft

Headlines surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers are already beginning to heat up ahead of what could be a pivotal offseason for the franchise.

The front office is in the midst of a reshuffle, major contract decisions involving LeBron James, Austin Reaves, and Rui Hachimura are on the horizon, and the trade market is once again expected to generate no shortage of speculation.

Before any of that takes center stage, however, the Lakers must first navigate the NBA Draft on June 23 and 24, with the organization reportedly working out as many as 23 prospects ahead of the event.

Lakers Continue Evaluating Talent Ahead of NBA Draft

Several notable names have already emerged on the Lakers’ reported workout list, including Koa Peat, Zuby Ejiofor, and Alex Karaban, all of whom could potentially be in consideration with the No. 25 overall pick.

There remains the possibility that Los Angeles trades back or acquires a second-round selection, although the team’s plans remain unclear at this stage.

Another scenario could see the Lakers package the pick in a larger deal for established NBA talent, with wing and frontcourt reinforcements expected to be among Rob Pelinka’s top priorities this offseason.

As is often the case during the pre-draft process, however, Los Angeles is also doing extensive homework on under-the-radar prospects who could ultimately go undrafted.

According to Lakers reporter Anthony Irwin, one of those prospects is UCF forward Jamichael Stillwell, who is scheduled to work out for the Lakers on Tuesday.

Across 31 games during his senior season, Stillwell averaged 11.6 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 50.4% from the field and 30.8% from three-point range on 1.3 attempts per game.

“6’8” senior Jamichael Stillwell is a big-time rebounder who can guard multiple positions, but his jump shot is up and down,” No Ceilings’ Maxwell Baumbach wrote in March.

Jamichael Stillwell Built Reputation as Elite Rebounder

Stillwell finished the 2025-26 season ranked 25th nationally and second in the Big 12 in offensive rebounds per game at 3.35.

He also collected 104 offensive rebounds, becoming the first forward in UCF program history to surpass the 100-mark in a single season.

One of his most impressive performances came in November 2025 against Virginia Military, when he grabbed a career-high 10 offensive rebounds while posting 21 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, and three steals.

Stillwell continued that production into postseason play. During the Big 12 Tournament in March 2026, he recorded a 17-point, 15-rebound double-double against Cincinnati.

Overall, he finished the season with nine double-doubles, further cementing his reputation as one of the most relentless rebounders in college basketball.

“A lot of rebounding is just will,” Stillwell said back in November 2025. “Some people don’t want to rebound, so I take real advantage of that and take it to heart. I go out there trying to get every (rebound) when I’m on the floor, and I care about doing the stuff others don’t want to do.”

HoopsHype currently projects Stillwell as an undrafted prospect, making it likely that he will still be available once the draft concludes.

If the Lakers want a closer look, they could pursue him as an undrafted free agent and bring him onto their Summer League roster.

From there, a training camp invitation could follow, potentially putting Stillwell in contention for a two-way contract or a spot with the Lakers’ G League affiliate, the Coachella Valley Lakers.