Lakers Continue to Expand Pre-Draft Search, Eye Defensive-Minded Standout

Headlines surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers continue to be dominated by salary cap flexibility, free agency decisions, and trade speculation.

The futures of LeBron James, Austin Reaves, and Rui Hachimura are expected to remain major talking points throughout the offseason.

Before free agency and the trade market fully shift into focus, however, the Lakers must first turn their attention to the NBA Draft on June 23 and 24.

Los Angeles currently owns the No. 25 overall pick and is projected to have several intriguing wing and frontcourt prospects available when it is on the clock.

Lakers Continue Expanding Pre-Draft Search

The Lakers’ reported pre-draft workout list was initially dominated by frontcourt prospects, highlighting the organization’s search for long-term answers in the paint.

That group was headlined by St. John’s standout Zuby Ejiofor and Cincinnati forward Baba Miller, although a handful of perimeter players, including UConn wing Alex Karaban, also featured.

As the draft process has progressed, the Lakers appear to have widened its search, with more backcourt and wing prospects emerging on the workout list.

Miami guard Peter Suder and Grand Canyon wing Jaden Henley were among the first new additions.

Now, Iowa State guard Tamin Lipsey and Florida International wing Corey Stephenson have reportedly been added to the list of prospects scheduled to work out for the Lakers.

According to HoopsHype, Lipsey is ranked as the No. 61 prospect in this year’s draft class.

The 6-foot-1 guard recently completed his senior season after averaging 13.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 2.3 steals across 34 games.

He shot 45.9% from the field and 31.6% from three-point range while helping lead the Cyclones to the Sweet 16.

Lipsey delivered one of his best performances of the season in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, scoring 26 points against Kentucky while adding 10 assists, five steals, and three made three-pointers.

“His stock is clearly on the rise,” Sports Illustrated’s Kenneth Teape wrote in March. “In earlier mock drafts, the defensive-minded guard wasn’t being selected. However, he recently cracked a Big Board Top 100 and is clearly moving in the right direction in the eyes of NBA scouts and teams.”

LA Evaluating Additional Perimeter Talent

Stephenson, meanwhile, is coming off an impressive senior season at FIU, where he averaged 18.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.4 steals across 31 games.

The 6-foot-6 wing shot 45.7% from the field and an eye-catching 39.8% from beyond the arc on 5.7 attempts per game.

Despite entering the draft as an unranked prospect, Stephenson put together one of the most productive seasons in program history.

His 559 points ranked fifth-most in a single season at FIU, while he also finished among the school’s top 10 single-season marks in both field goals made and three-pointers.

His near-40% mark from deep was the second-best three-point percentage in program history among players with at least 70 made three-pointers.

Stephenson scored in double figures in all but one game and surpassed the 20-point mark on 10 occasions.

There is currently no indication that either Lipsey or Stephenson is being considered with the Lakers’ first-round selection.

Instead, both appear more likely to be candidates if Los Angeles acquires a second-round pick or looks to sign them as undrafted free agents following the draft.

That path could ultimately put either prospect in contention for a two-way contract or a roster spot with the Lakers’ G League affiliate, the Coachella Valley Lakers.

Full List of Reported Lakers Pre-Draft Workouts (via HoopsHype):