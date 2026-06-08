Lakers Set to Work Out Polarizing Frontcourt Prospect Ahead of NBA Draft

The Los Angeles Lakers are heading into what could be a pivotal offseason, one that may help shape the direction of the franchise for years to come.

While there are plenty of questions to answer before the start of the 2026-27 season, two roster priorities continue to stand out above the rest.

Adding a starting-caliber wing and strengthening the frontcourt.

Lakers reporter Jovan Buha has repeatedly emphasized that those are the two areas Los Angeles should focus on addressing this summer.

Lakers Evaluating Intriguing Frontcourt Options Ahead of NBA Draft

Finding a proven wing capable of stepping into the starting lineup alongside Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and potentially LeBron James, should he return, will likely be an expensive undertaking.

As a result, any major wing addition is expected to come via the trade market.

Frontcourt depth, however, could be addressed through the NBA Draft on June 23 and 24, where the Lakers currently hold the No. 25 overall pick.

In recent weeks, Los Angeles has been connected to a wide range of draft prospects. However, the organization may have a particularly close eye on one intriguing frontcourt option.

According to Rookie Wire, the Lakers are expected to work out as many as 22 prospects ahead of the draft, including Arizona forward Koa Peat.

Peat is one of the more polarizing prospects in this year’s class, but many evaluators believe he could still be available when the Lakers are on the clock late in the first round.

Yahoo! Sports analyst Kevin O’Connor projected Peat at No. 29 overall in his latest mock draft.

“There may not be a better choice in this range than Peat, whose bloodline is so loaded with offensive linemen that it’s almost funny he ended up playing basketball. His father played nine NFL seasons,” O’Connor wrote.

“His uncle was a Pro Bowl tackle. Two brothers played college ball on the line. And you can absolutely see it in how he plays: powerful, physical, relentless, and it genuinely takes something special to stop him from getting to where he wants to go.”

Koa Peat Offers Production but Comes With Questions

Across 36 games this season, Peat averaged 14.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and just under one block per game while shooting 52.8% from the field.

The freshman forward played a major role in Arizona’s run to the Final Four.

He scored 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting in a Sweet 16 victory over Arkansas before posting 20 points, seven rebounds, and three assists in a Final Four win over Purdue.

Even in Arizona’s season-ending loss to eventual national champion Michigan, Peat continued to impress, recording 16 points, 11 rebounds, one block, one steal, and a made three-pointer.

Despite his physicality and strength, the 19-year-old finished the season with just 23 steals and 25 blocks, numbers that have led some evaluators to question his defensive upside.

O’Connor also highlighted concerns surrounding Peat’s offensive versatility.

“The concern is that he doesn’t really shoot, doesn’t create for himself off the dribble without assistance, and he’s not going to wow anyone as a vertical athlete,” he added.

His perimeter shooting remains a work in progress. Peat attempted just 20 three-pointers throughout the 2025-26 season, converting seven of them for a 35.0% success rate.

Free-throw shooting is another area of concern, as he only connected on 101 of his 162 attempts, good for 62.3%.

Whether the Lakers ultimately keep the No. 25 pick or include it in a larger trade for established talent remains one of the biggest questions facing the organization.

If Rob Pelinka and the Lakers’ revamped front office decide to make the selection themselves, however, several promising prospects are expected to be available in their range, and Peat appears to be among the most intriguing.