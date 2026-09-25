JJ Redick Reveals New Austin Reaves Leadership Lakers Role

The Los Angeles Lakers have a huge season coming up that will require many players to do new things. No one on the roster outside of Luka Doncic is a clear All-Star player on the NBA level, but the team has more trust in one name this season. Austin Reaves has been praised by various members of the Lakers organization for his growing role in the team after signing a long-term contract.

Head coach JJ Redick went out of his way to name Reaves as someone already showing leadership skills:

“Since the guys have been back (from the Slovenia trip), Austin has been the leader in the gym every day.”

The question was asked through the lens of which Lakers will be able to step up with the team losing the leadership of LeBron James. Both Doncic and Reaves will have to do that as the two best players on the team and two rare names who have been there for 2+ seasons.

Redick believes that Reaves is going to take on a new role both leading on and off the court. The Lakers paid Reaves money to move into an All-Star role as the second star on the team. Walker Kessler is the third best player, but he’s not anticipated to be a leader as a new young player.

Austin Reaves Could Be Most Important Lakers Player

The losses of LeBron, Rui Hachimura, and Marcus Smart see three starting players gone from last season. Doncic is obviously going to be the top star and is always putting up incredible stats with heavy usage.

Reaves will have to take on a new role compared to Luka doing what he’s been doing for the past five years. The Lakers need Reaves to lead the team whenever Doncic is on the bench with names like Quentin Grimes and Sandro Mamukelashvili on the court.

More importantly, Reaves know what it means to play for the stressful scenario of a top market team and knows Redick’s coaching system. The new players need Reaves, Doncic, and others to set the example for Rob Pelinka’s new roster to pan out.

What To Expect From Austin Reaves Season

Stats should go up for Reaves now that LeBron is no longer on the team. Reaves’ incredible performances last season mostly came when the team missed either James or Doncic. Now, he no longer has to worry about LeBron and is the clear second option on the offense.

Reaves should average around 25 points and compete for an All-Star spot in the loaded Western Conference. The guard depth may make it harder with names like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Anthony Edwards, Stephen Curry, and Doncic often guaranteed All-Stars.

Redick’s words should provide hope for Lakers fans that Reaves is ready for a bigger role and to reach his full potential. The Lakers have a few flaws, with less proven names like Jake LaRavia and Collin Sexton needed for winning basketball. Reaves must play superb basketball and provide leadership as a Lakers homegrown star this season.