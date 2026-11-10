JJ Redick’s Decision Gives Bad Sign On Bronny James Future

The future of Bronny James with the Los Angeles Lakers does not have solid standing after JJ Redick’s recent coaching decision. Bronny is already dealing with skeptics questioning whether he’s an NBA caliber player. Fans expected James to get a chance to play on Monday night against the Atlanta Hawks when the Lakers ruled out Austin Reaves and Quentin Grimes.

Bronny’s spot on the totem pole is quite low when he gets no playing time when two guards ahead of him on the depth chart are out. Luka Doncic missed the previous game on Sunday against the Detroit Pistons, and James also received a DNP there. Two games of minimal depth and players on tired legs still saw Redick unable to trust Bronny in any action.

The Lakers relied on moving Ziaire Williams into the starting lineup to play a bigger lineup in general. Guard Collin Sexton played nearly 30 minutes to eat most of the playing time opened up from the injuries and illnesses impacting the team.

Both Bronny and fellow guard Jaden Hardy should be wary about their roster spots on the team. Neither guard is getting playing time when the roster is limited, so it is hard to envision them ever getting a chance when Reaves and Doncic are both active.

Why Bronny James Could Get Traded

The Lakers entered the season with reports leaked that they believe in Bronny enough to keep him over Dalton Knecht. However, James has done little when he does play to fall lower in Redick’s trust meter. Things are clearly trending downwards for the young guard.

An earlier report indicated that the Lakers want Jericho Sims. Bronny would make logical sense there since the Milwaukee Bucks would welcome another bench guard. James holds name value and would actually sell more tickets for the rebuilding franchise.

The Lakers have no reason to prioritize Bronny at all if Redick doesn’t have any trust in him. Signing a veteran center to help the depth could see James or Hardy on the chopping block since the Lakers badly need an upgrade over Kevon Looney.

Lakers Success Revealing Who Fits On Team

The most important thing for the Lakers’ future is putting the right talent around Luka. History shows that building a roster around such a generational talent usually leads to winning. LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and most all-time greats thrive when this happens.

The Lakers prioritized this by adding Walker Kessler as the new starting center and various wing players who can defend. Bronny unfortunately doesn’t fit that as a small guard with lackluster skills in the NBA landscape. Defense and three-point shooting were meant to be his strengths in the league.

Unfortunately, James has failed to shoot effectively in his NBA minutes, and his defense is not good enough to overlook the other flaws. Redick just can’t play Bronny over the other options, and it shows his Lakers’ future is in doubt. Next time the Lakers must trade or cut someone; James will not easily escape as he did in preseason.