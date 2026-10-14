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JJ Redick Sends Concerning Bronny James Message Ahead of Season Opener

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Bronny James and JJ Redick
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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 18: Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick talks to Bronny James #9 during the first half of their preseason game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on October 18, 2024 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Entering his third NBA season, Bronny James is battling to be part of head coach JJ Redick‘s rotation.

James hasn’t had a very good preseason, with more turnovers (12) than points (11) after four games. He had another rough outing on Tuesday in the Los Angeles Lakers101-89 loss to the Golden State Warriors in Las Vegas.

The second-generation guard went scoreless in 10 minutes, committing four turnovers. He played in the fourth quarter when the Warriors completed their 20-point comeback win.

JJ Redick’s Concerning Message About Bronny

Bronny James
GettyBronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on against the Sacramento Kings in a preseason game at Crypto.com Arena on October 08, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Speaking to reporters after Tuesday’s game, Lakers coach JJ Redick was asked about Bronny James’ preseason performances. Redick acknowledged James’ struggles before praising his work rate in practice.

“I don’t think he’s played well in the four preseason games, but he’s had good practices,” Redick said. “Again, some of it’s just rhythm, some of it’s who he’s playing with, right? He’s played a lot of minutes, especially in the second half of games with our two-way guys. Tonight he played with Rafael (Castro) who’s been with us for three days.”

“The group he’s with, I think, is not necessarily setting him up for success,” the coach added. “But again, the Chris (Manon) thing, we wanted to get that look. Like I said, one of those three guys (two-way players) are going to get opportunities to play.”

Bronny has one more preseason game to impress Redick. The Lakers will host the Denver Nuggets on Friday at Crypto.com Arena.

Why Are Redick’s Comments Concerning?

JJ Redick, Los Angeles Lakers
GettyHead coach JJ Redick of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game Four of the Second Round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on May 11, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

For Bronny James, he’s not going to be a backup with the way he’s been playing in the preseason. He would likely have a hard time cracking the rotation, possibly spending time in the NBA G League.

As for the Chris Manon thing, Redick is seemingly fond of the two-way player. He spoke highly of the 24-year-old guard after the Lakers’ preseason win over the Sacramento Kings last Thursday.

“I really like Chris,” Redick said via Silver Screen and Roll. “We had him in for a draft workout. I think we maybe had him in for two draft workouts. … We’re invested in him and we’re invested in his development, in his career. I thought he played really well against Sacramento.”

While Manon hasn’t taken over in the preseason, there’s a chance he’ll have more minutes than Bronny at the start of the campaign.

With Collin Sexton currently dealing with a lower left leg injury, there could be more playing time for the backup guards like Manon, Bronny, Jaden Hardy and Cameron Carr.

According to Lakers insider Jovan Buha of The Athletic, Sexton could miss the start of the season.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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JJ Redick Sends Concerning Bronny James Message Ahead of Season Opener

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