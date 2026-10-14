Lakers Bronny James Gets Harsh Verdict From Coach After ‘Disastrous’ 0-PT Night

The Los Angeles Lakers dropped to 2-2 in the preseason after Tuesday’s loss to the Golden State Warriors in Las Vegas.

The Lakers were without Luka Doncic, who sat out due to rest and not injury, according to head coach JJ Redick, but finally welcomed star big man Walker Kessler, who shined in his preseason debut.

If there is a major takeaway from last night’s loss for the Lakers, it is the poor performance by the reserves, particularly in the second half. While no one played well in the final 24 minutes of the game, the player who is naturally going to grab internet attention is guard Bronny James, who was held scoreless in the Lakers’ 12-point loss.

Lakers Guard Gets Harsh Assessment After Loss

How has James performed this preseason? Well, perhaps the head coach would know better than anyone.

“I thought he had a really nice September and a good summer with us,” Redick said, via Spectrum SportsNet. “I don’t think he’s played well in the four preseason games, but he’s had good practices. I mean, again, some of it’s just rhythm, some of it’s who he’s playing with, right? He’s played a lot of minutes, especially in the second half of games with our two-way guys.”

Continued Redick: “And tonight he played with Rafael (Castro), who’s been with us for three days. So some of it is like the group he’s with; I think that is not necessarily setting him up for success.”

While it may be just preseason, Lake Show Life’s Tyler Watts believes James reached a new level of struggle in last night’s loss.

“The pressure is on Bronny James to bounce back,” Watts wrote. “The Los Angeles Lakers have to cut at least one guaranteed contract before opening night, and James put himself back in that conversation with a nightmare performance against the Warriors. Even if he makes the roster, James must keep improving to stick long-term. This preseason game didn’t help. Bronny reached a new low, and all he can do is play better in the preseason finale. If not, a difficult decision for the Lakers gets even harder.”

Will James Turn it Around in Preseason Finale?

Watts believes the Lakers’ decision to play two-way wing Chris Manon was the biggest indicator of James’ poor night.

“The Los Angeles Lakers played Chris Manon, a two-way player, over Bronny James in their preseason loss to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night,” Watts wrote. “To make matters worse, James had a disastrous fourth quarter as the purple and gold blew the lead. Bronny has struggled offensively all preseason, and Tuesday’s performance leaves fans wondering whether he survives the impending roster cuts.”

James has had his spurts and bursts of promise this preseason; he was even leading the league in assists at one point, even ahead of Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic, for what it’s worth.

The Lakers will take on those Nuggets later this week for the final tune-up game. James will have his opportunity to gather some momentum entering the regular season.