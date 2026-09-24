JJ Redick Says Lakers Roster Fits Better Than During LeBron Era

Head coach JJ Redick expects the Los Angeles Lakers to have a great season after the massive changes made this offseason. Redick made a comment about feeling the team has a better fit and makeup for today’s NBA than any other season he’s been there. The quote feels like a little shot at LeBron James since Redick started during the LeBron era and felt they never had a good team construction.

Redick shared the following with the media about why he’s excited for the 2026-2027 Lakers’ season:

“I think this group is probably the first time in my three years here that I feel like the pieces actually fit together and so those roles probably get even more crystalized. There’s a very clear ask for you to be able to play and if you don’t do those things, you’re not going to play. That’s just the reality. We’ve already had some of those conversations with our players.”

The start of Redick’s tenure featured the Lakers having James and Anthony Davis as the top two superstars. A shocking trade for Luka Doncic saw Redick balancing a team of two generational talents, but they lacked dynamic lineups. Redick believes that the polarizing offseason of change was worth it to put together a team to mask each player’s weaknesses and implement their strengths.

Did JJ Redick Insult LeBron James?

Redick remains a good friend to James, so it is unlikely that he meant to be harsh. However, it is impossible to say the team never fit well together is also a criticism of LeBron’s impact on a team. Redick could be taking a bigger shot at DeAndre Ayton and other players to start at center.

James’ criticism from others would play into Redick’s comment of LeBron often influencing players who don’t fit the system. Bronny James may no longer get playing time since Redick made it clear that everyone will have to fight to earn minutes off the bench.

There will be some negativity for Redick’s comment on the Walker Kessler addition and other role players fitting better than LeBron and the former Lakers to leave this summer. Any team losing James is risking declining, but Redick has faith in the roster.

What JJ Redick Loves About This Lakers Squad

The coaching aspect of the job sees Redick happy to have more flexibility at various positions. Redick also believes in Austin Reaves as the second option who can thrive in his system to make up for the offensive loss of LeBron.

Kessler is the biggest upgrade at center since the Lakers have lacked a true starter for years with names like Ayton and Jaxson Hayes filling the role. Redick has strong hopes to run a team more suited to play well on both sides of the ball.

However, this all comes back to Luka and his ability to lead the team with an MVP season. Doncic must be one of the best players in the league for this team to make up for the offense lost by James and Rui Hachimura in the starting lineup. Redick expects to win and do even better than last season’s fourth seed.