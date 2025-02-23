Lakers Coach JJ Redick Makes Bold Call on Luka Doncic After Impressive Win

After JJ Redick finally unlocked the real Luka Doncic in their most impressive win of the season, the Los Angeles Lakers rookie head coach is ready to hand the keys to the franchise’s new star.

“I think Luka needs to be the guy that controls the offense,” Redick told reporters after the Lakers’ 123-100 win over the Denver Nuggets. “And Bron and AR, because we’re going to stagger everybody, they’re going to have their times to be on the ball. But all three of those guys are very intelligent basketball players, and we can create mismatches. We can get teams in the blender.”

Doncic played his best game in a Lakers uniform on Saturday night, Feb. 22, against three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic. The Slovenian star exploded for a game-high 32 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and four steals, all team-highs, as the Lakers finally snapped a nine-game losing streak to the Nuggets.

Lakers’ Physical Defense

All it took was Doncic getting back to his old self and Redick’s suffocating defense on Jokic.

Doncic shot 10-of-22 from the floor and 4-of-9 from the 3-point line. Jokic was miserable on offense as he was held to only seven attempts, the fewest shots he’s ever taken in a game this season. The Nuggets star center still finished with a triple-double: 12 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists. But it was hardly felt by Denver.

“We were the more physical team and that’s what we got to do every night,” Doncic told reporters after the win.

The Lakers fronted and blanketed Jokic throughout the game, denying him the ball and forcing him to a game-high six turnovers.

“The game plan was amazing,” Doncic told reporters. You know obviously what kind of player Jokic is. So, it’s very tough to guard him. The way we did today was unbelievable and we stuck to the game plan for 48 minutes which is amazing and JJ just said after the game that’s a big thing.”

Luka Doncic’s Balancing Act

While Redick is ready to hand over the offensive reins to Doncic, the newest Lakers star was careful not to ruffle feathers especially with the 40-year-old LeBron James still playing at an elite level and rising star Austin Reaves enjoying his finest season in the NBA.

“Every day is going to get better,” Doncic told reporters. “I’m getting to learn learn the plays. They’re all similar but you know they have different names. I’m getting to learn that but us three, I think depends on the day. Everybody has so much talent so I think today the way we did and shared the ball was amazing and the ball movement was amazing.”

Doncic, James and Reaves combined for 19 of the Lakers’ 27 assists.

Coming off his second 40-point game since he turned 40, James took the backseat to Doncic. James picked his spots and finished with 25 points on an efficient 11-of-19 shooting with nine rebounds and five assists. Reaves added 23 points on 7-of-13 shooting and tied Doncic with a team-high seven assists.

“Obviously the chemistry with me and the guys is going to take a little time,” Doncic told reporters. “But like you saw today, I think it’s getting better and better.”