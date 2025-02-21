LeBron James Sets Two All-Time NBA Records in Historic Lakers Win

LeBron James achieved two historic feats in a single game when he led the Los Angeles Lakers without Luka Doncic to a 110-102 bounce-back win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday, Feb. 20, on the road.

On the second night of a back-to-back schedule, James still had the energy to drop 40 points on a young Trail Blazers team. The Lakers superstar became the first player in NBA history to have multiple 40-point games after turning 40. He also surpassed Vince Carter with his 1,542nd career game to climb to third place on the all-time games played list.

Doncic sat out because the Lakers are still cautious about his previous calf injury, which sidelined him for 22 games since last Christmas.

But the Lakers did not have to worry about losing a second game in a row with James picking up the slack and putting on his Superman cape.

The oldest man on the floor was still the best player.

James shot 14-of-24 from the floor, including 4-of-8 from the 3-point line and a perfect 8-of-8 free throws. He added eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block in 36 minutes barely 24 hours after logging 38 minutes in a 100-97 loss to the Charlotte Hornets at home.

With this historic performance, James atoned for missing two game-tying 3-point attempts in their previous loss.

Gratifying Win

The Lakers improved to 33-21, maintaining a 1.5-game lead over their crosstown rivals, the Los Angeles Clippers, for the fifth seed and just 1.5 games behind the Houston Rockets for the fourth seed.

They were able to withstand the Trail Blazers, who rallied from an 18-point deficit and briefly led by one in the third quarter, with their collective effort.

James had 12 points and Austin Reaves added 11 in the fourth quarter to bring them home.

“It’s very gratifying, especially you’re going against a team with a full [health]. Obviously, we were short-handed — one of our big guns being out — so for us to be able to pick up in Luka’s absence and all of us kind of chime in,” James told reporters after the win. “Obviously, AR being AR tonight and and even some of the guys that it’s not accustomed to playing always with us came in gave us great minutes.”

Reaves rebounded from getting ejected in their heartbreaking loss to the Hornets with 32 points and seven assists.

Trey Jemison III, their reserve center who is on a two-way contract, pitched in with six points and four rebounds off the bench as Alex Len got a DNP while Jarred Vanderbilt was on load management after coming back from foot surgery.

Dorian Finney-Smith added 10 points, six rebounds, two steals and a block in a starting role, filling in for Doncic.

Showdown Against Their Kryptonite

With this gratifying win in their rearview mirror, James and the Lakers are bracing for their Saturday, Feb. 22, showdown against the Denver Nuggets, their kryptonite.

The Nuggets have beaten the Lakers in their last five regular-season meetings and two playoff series. It’s going to be more challenging with Anthony Davis shipped in the Doncic deal.

The Lakers only have fringe big men Jaxson Hayes, Len and Jemison to bang bodies against the three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic. Lakers coach JJ Redick might have to go small ball with Finney-Smith and Vanderbilt also getting the tough Jokic assignment.

Doncic is expected to return to face his good friend Jokic.

The streaking Nuggets, currently second in the West with a 37-19 record, have won nine straight heading into the Saturday showdown.