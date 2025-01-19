Lakers’ Trade Market Dilemma Exposed Amid Jonas Valančiūnas Push

The Los Angeles Lakers‘ strong interest in Washington Wizards center Jonas Valančiūnas is the worst-kept secret in the NBA.

So, what’s taking so long for the Lakers to land their coveted target since the offseason?

Jovan Buha of The Athletic pointed out the challenge the Lakers are facing in the trade market after giving up three second-round picks to land Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton from the Brooklyn Nets.

“My sense lately, that I’ve been hearing, has been trending more toward them making a smaller move and probably using second-round draft capital and the issue there is that their second-round draft capital isn’t really worth that much because it’s their pick and the Clippers’ pick and both of those picks are projected right now to be between like 45 and 52 depending on where those two teams finish in the standings so those aren’t the sexiest second-round picks,” Buha said on his podcast “Buha’s Block” following the Lakers’ 102-101 win over the Nets on Friday, January 17. “You typically want a first half of the second round-type pick.”

It’s also the reason why the Lakers missed out on Nick Richards, who was the other center in their list of trade targets.

The Charlotte Hornets sent Richards to the Lakers’ Pacific Division rival Phoenix Suns for Josh Okogie, a 2026 Nuggets second-rounder and 2031 second-rounders (Denver, Phoenix) to Charlotte.

The Hornets valued that 2031 second-round pick, which has a greater chance of falling into the early half of the second round.

Richards was dominant in his Suns debut, registering 21 points and 11 rebounds with one assist and a steal in just 29 minutes.

Wizards Want More Draft Capital From Lakers

The Wizards have been pushing the Lakers to give up more draft capital, Clutchpoints’ Anthony Irwin reported on December 30.

“Jonas Valančiūnas has obviously been a popular name linked to the Lakers and they’re still considered relative leaders in the clubhouse for his services. But the Washington Wizards have pushed for more draft capital than the Lakers have been interested in giving up and also pursued [D’Angelo] Russell’s expiring contract, league sources say,” Irwin wrote.

With Russell gone, the Lakers no longer have a midsized expiring salary to offer to the Wizards. And with their remaining second-round picks not as great as the three they have surrendered in the Finney-Smith trade, getting Valančiūnas to Los Angeles just got harder to pull off.

Irwin added the Wizards have pivoted off the Lakers and “is now canvassing the league for a better offer than L.A. can now make.”

Lakers Add Center on Two-Way Deal

With Valančiūnas unlikely to land in Los Angeles, unless the Wizards lower their price closer to the February 6 trade deadline, the Lakers pivoted to add another center to their roster.

On January 15, the Lakers waived fan-favorite Quincy Olivari, a decision that did not sit well with their fanbase and even some NBA reporters. A day later, the Lakers signed Trey Jemison III to a two-year, two-way contract.

Jemison made his Lakers debut against the Nets, producing four rebounds and two blocks in 15 minutes as the backup center. The 6-foot-10 center was thrust into a big role right away after Anthony Davis was a late scratch with illness and dealing with plantar fasciitis.

However, Jemison is not as polished as Valančiūnas. Jovan Buha of The Athletic described Jemison as just an energy guy at the backend of the Lakers roster.

Besides, players on a two-way contract are ineligible to play in the playoffs. If the Lakers reach the postseason, they would need to have another solid big in case Davis falls to injury. Jaxson Hayes is a decent backup but is not a capable starter in the postseason, unlike Valančiūnas.