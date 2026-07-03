Lakers Considering Ex-Warriors Champion After DeAndre Ayton Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers have their starting center in Walker Kessler, and filling out the front line behind him has now become a focus of what remains of free agency.

L.A. on Friday, July 3 flipped big man DeAndre Ayton to the Washington Wizards for two future second-round picks (2031, 2032) and shooting guard Jaden Hardy. The transaction ultimately saved the Lakers north of $2.1 million in salary cap space and led to immediate discussions as to how the team might spend that money to reinforce the center position behind Kessler.

Shams Charania of ESPN reported three names Friday, including former Golden State Warriors championship center Kevon Looney.

“The Lakers will now focus on finding Walker Kessler’s backup on the market — with centers such as Andre Drummond, Jonas Valanciunas and Kevon Looney among those being considered, sources said,” Charania posted to X.

Kevon Looney Likely Available to Lakers at League Minimum

Looney won three titles across his 10-year career with the Warriors.

He started a total of 262 games with Golden State and appeared in a total of 599 contests while with the Dubs. Looney averaged 5.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists for his career with the Warriors in 17.2 minutes per night.

Looney landed with the New Orleans Pelicans for his 11th NBA campaign in 2025-26 but appeared in just 21 games, starting only eight of them. New Orleans declined an $8 million team option on the six-foot, nine-inch center, sending him into unrestricted free agency as of June 30.

The Lakers can likely land Looney, who will play next season at the age of 30, on a league minimum contract that totals just shy of $3.9 million in 2026 for a 10-year veteran.

Drummond is the more accomplished player over the course of his career and probably has more to offer in terms of scoring and rebounding after averaging 6.4 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Philadelphia 76ers last season. However, the 33-year-old center may also cost more than Looney after playing out a two-year deal worth $10 million total in Philly last season.

Lakers Could Face Competition for Kevon Looney via Reunion With Warriors

The market for Looney is not likely robust, though the Lakers could run into competition for the center in the form of a potential reunion with Golden State.

“Following his decorated tenure with the Warriors, Looney took his veteran leadership to the New Orleans Pelicans,” Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson reported. “Now, a return to the franchise where he spent a decade and won three rings is firmly on the table for both sides — once the ultimate prize of free agency is decided.”

Robinson was referencing free agent LeBron James, who Golden State is aggressively pursuing after he and the Lakers split this summer following eight years and one title together.

Several teams want James, including the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and 76ers. The Warriors may not make any more considerable moves until James decides on his future so that they can maintain the financial flexibility required to make James the most lucrative offer possible.