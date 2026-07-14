Kevon Looney Makes Honest Revelation About Signing With Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers officially signed Kevon Looney to a one-year deal on Monday.

Looney brings valuable experience to the Lakers while also serving as the backup center for Walker Kessler. He’s a three-time NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors and was a key player in their title run in 2022.

The 30-year-old big man spent last season with the New Orleans Pelicans. He was limited to just 21 games and eight stars. He averaged 2.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Kevon Looney Shares Honest Statement About Lakers Decision

Speaking to Fadeaway World’s Mark Medina in Las Vegas during the NBA Summer League, Kevon Looney revealed why he chose to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers. Looney made the decision due to proximity and familiarity.

“I knew I was going to be a free agent,” Looney said. “I looked at the landscape of free agency and where there was an opportunity where I could play. A few teams called looking for a backup big. LA is a place that I come to all the time. I’m here a lot of the times. I got a lot of friends and family. So to have the opportunity to join the Lakers, I couldn’t turn that down.”

Looney was born and raised in Milwaukee, but he went to UCLA and played there for one season before getting drafted by the Golden State Warriors in 2014. His wife Mariah Simone is also based in Los Angeles, so it worked out perfectly for the three-time NBA champion.

The couple was married on July 11 in Santa Barbara, California. They have been together since 2017 and got engaged last year.

Kevon Looney on Playing With Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin credited Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves as two of the reasons why Kevon Looney agreed to join the Los Angeles Lakers last week. Looney reportedly saw how he could have the same role he had with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

In his interview with Mark Medina, Looney confirmed that he’s excited to play with Doncic and Reaves.

“They’re both scoring guards, so I can hold my screens,” Looney said. “That should relieve them some pressure so they can get a clean look. That’s something that I specialize at. So I’m super excited to do it for those guys. “Luka is a pick-and-roll master. He’s probably the best in the league at it with finding angles and manipulating the defense. I want to pick his mind and learn from him and how he wants his screens set. With talking with those guys, I’m excited about that part, too.”

Looney has yet to connect with Doncic and Reaves since he was very busy with his wedding over the weekend. He’s based in Los Angeles and has been working out in the city throughout the offseason.