Key Contributor Predicted to Opt Out of Contract with Los Angeles Lakers

When it comes to the the Los Angeles Lakers‘ offseason, stars LeBron James and Austin Reaves have dominated the headlines.

James will be unrestricted free agent, and Reaves has a player option for next season that he could down in order to join James in unrestricted free agency.

But, those two guys aren’t the only players that the Lakers are in danger of losing this summer. L.A. has two other guys with player options for free agency that they could potentially turn down. Those guys are Marcus Smart and Deandre Ayton.

Marcus Smart Predicted to Turn Down Player Option with Lakers in Favor of Free Agency

When it comes to Smart specifically, at least one prominent NBA columnist expects him to turn down his $5 million player option in favor of free agency.

In a recent article for The Athletic, John Hollinger provided predictions for upcoming notable team and player options, and he predicted that Smart will opt of out of deal.

From Hollinger:

Smart signed his deal with a player option with the idea that he could get a payday this summer if he played well. He did. BORD$ now values him at $11.6 million, so he can confidently test the market.

Smart is coming off of a solid season in L.A. in which he started in 54 games for the Lakers and averaged 9.3 points, 3.0 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals per performance. When it comes to his market, there should be several suitors for a veteran guard with championship experience. So, if the Lakers are interested in bringing him back, they could face some competition.

Marcus Smart Has Expressed Desire to Continue Career with Lakers, LeBron James

Last month, Smart expressed a desire to continue playing for the Lakers, and specifically with James, who faces his own uncertain future with the franchise.

“You never know. LeBron has been doing this for 23 [years]. I’ve been doing this for 12 [years]. We’ve seen some things in this league. Some things you probably shouldn’t have seen, some things you probably wouldn’t have thought you would seen. I don’t know. I hope so,” Smart said.

“The battles against him were fun. Being his teammate was fun. We all know the IQ he brings to this game. He gave everyone in that locked room confidence especially when AR and Luka went down. We needed some guys to step up and the confidence just raised. That speaks volumes about who he is. Definitely hope but we’ll see.”

Smart has until June 29 to make a decision regarding his player option for next season.