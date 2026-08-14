Klay Thompson Reveals Goal That Could Lead Him to Lakers

Klay Thompson’s description of what he wants from the final stretch of his NBA career sounded remarkably compatible with the Los Angeles Lakers’ plans.

“I want to compete for a championship, not necessarily win one, but just like have the chance to go and try and get another one,” Thompson said during a Twitch stream with PlaqueBoyMax. “I want to play a role on a team that can make a deep playoff run. Whether it’s this season or next season. That’s really my only goal.”

Two years ago, that objective led Thompson away from Los Angeles.

Now, it could bring him back.

Thompson chose Dallas over the Lakers in 2024, accepting a three-year, $50 million contract after Los Angeles explored a four-year offer worth approximately $80 million. The Mavericks were coming off an NBA Finals appearance, and the opportunity to space the floor alongside Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving was central to Thompson’s decision.

The circumstances have since flipped in almost comical fashion.

Dončić is now the Lakers’ franchise centerpiece. LeBron James left Los Angeles for Philadelphia. Dallas, meanwhile, is rebuilding around reigning Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg under new coach Dusty May after finishing 26-56.

Mychal Thompson Resumes L.A. Homecoming Recruitment

Mychal Thompson has never hidden where he wants his son to finish his career.

The former Lakers forward, two-time NBA champion and longtime team radio analyst openly recruited Klay in 2024. After his son chose Dallas, Mychal admitted he was disappointed and said he had hoped Klay would eventually wear the uniform of the team he grew up supporting.

“I was hoping and praying he’d finish his career with the Lakers,” Mychal said then, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The campaign has resumed. When a Lakers fan recently urged him to recruit his son, Mychal responded: “I’m TRYING…😡”

The interest may not be one-sided. Christian Clark of The Athletic reported that Thompson would be open to returning home and playing for the Lakers.

The family connection is only one part of the appeal. Thompson grew up in Southern California idolizing Kobe Bryant. More importantly, the Lakers can offer the basketball setting he says he wants: a defined shooting role alongside Dončić on a team attempting to remain in the championship picture.

Thompson averaged a career-low 11.7 points last season but still made 202 3-pointers while shooting 38.3% from deep. His movement and catch-and-shoot gravity would fit naturally beside Dončić’s ball-dominant creation.

Mavericks Stand Between Thompson, Lakers

The most direct route to Los Angeles would be a contract buyout, but Dallas has resisted that possibility.

NBA insider Jake Fischer reported that the Mavericks believe Thompson has a market because of interest from the Lakers, Miami Heat and potentially other contenders. Dallas would rather trade his $17.5 million expiring contract than lose him without compensation.

That leaves the Lakers in a waiting game. A trade would require matching salary and satisfying a Mavericks front office determined to extract value. A buyout would allow Thompson to choose his destination, reopening a courtship that nearly produced a partnership in 2024.

Thompson went to Dallas in part to play with Dončić.

Dončić is waiting in Los Angeles now — along with a father who has never stopped recruiting.