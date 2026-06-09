Lakers Risk Missing Out on Draft Target as Prospect Eyes Rival Move

The Los Angeles Lakers have a busy offseason ahead, one that will be headlined by major contract decisions and what could be an active trade market.

Before any of that unfolds, however, the Lakers must first navigate the NBA Draft on June 23 and 24, where they currently hold the No. 25 overall pick.

With Los Angeles widely expected to target either a wing or frontcourt reinforcement, one prospect has been generating increasing buzz in recent days.

Arizona forward Koa Peat.

Lakers Reportedly Worked out Koa Peat Ahead of NBA Draft

According to Rookie Wire, the Lakers are expected to work out as many as 22 prospects ahead of the draft, with Peat among those invited.

The report also states that the workout with the 19-year-old has already taken place.

While Peat remains one of the more polarizing prospects in this year’s class, many evaluators believe he could still be available when Los Angeles is on the clock late in the first round.

ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel recently reported that Peat and his representatives may have a different destination in mind, with Philadelphia emerging as a preferred landing spot.

“The rumor around the NBA right now regarding Peat is that his camp is angling to try and get Philadelphia to take him, which would pair him with Maxey, another fellow Klutch client,” Siegel wrote.

Siegel did mention Peat as a potential option for the Lakers at No. 25, but added that he believes the Arizona forward “could potentially slip past them.”

In his latest mock draft, Siegel projected Peat to the Philadelphia 76ers with the No. 22 overall pick.

Across 36 games this season, Peat averaged 14.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and just under one block per game while shooting 52.8% from the field.

The freshman forward played a major role in Arizona’s run to the Final Four and established himself as one of the more intriguing frontcourt prospects in the class.

Isaiah Evans Also Emerging as LA Draft Target

According to Siegel, another player who has been connected to the Lakers during the pre-draft process is Duke wing Isaiah Evans, who could also be available when Los Angeles makes its selection.

“A 3-and-D wing who provides floor spacing and the occasional burst coming off screens as a finisher in the lane,” Siegel added. “The Lakers are in need of shooters around Doncic and Austin Reaves, who is expected to re-sign with the team this offseason.”

“Evans stands about 6’6″ with a 6’8″ wingspan, making him the ideal type of wing for the Lakers to add for immediate two-way production. He should have no problem thriving as a catch-and-shoot option with Luka Doncic creating space for him to operate on the perimeter.”

During his sophomore season, Evans averaged 15.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists across 36 games, while also contributing nearly one steal and one block per contest.

The 6-foot-6 wing shot 43.3% from the field, 36.1% from three-point range on 7.4 attempts per game, and 86.0% from the free-throw line.

Evans scored 20 or more points in nine games throughout the season, including a career-high 32-point performance against Florida State in the ACC Tournament semifinal.

He also shined on one of the biggest stages of the year, erupting for 25 points in Duke’s Sweet Sixteen victory over St. John’s and further showcasing his ability to perform in high-pressure moments.

Whether the Lakers ultimately keep the No. 25 pick or include it in a larger trade package remains one of the biggest questions facing the organization this offseason.

Should Rob Pelinka and the Lakers’ revamped front office decide to make the selection themselves, prospects such as Peat and Evans could represent two intriguing options capable of addressing long-term needs on the roster.