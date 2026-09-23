Latest Kyrie Irving Trade News Could Be Great For Lakers

The NBA future of Kyrie Irving could see a big trade coming in his future. A new report confirms the Dallas Mavericks expecting to start the season with Irving as the starting point guard. Most teams around the league forecast him to get traded in the near future. Cooper Flagg becoming the face of the Mavericks franchise now sees the timeline changing and an aging Irving feeling more out of place.

ESPN’s Tim MacMahon gave a strong update on Irving’s future:

“The question that’s being asked around the league is…how long is this fit with Kyrie and the Mavericks? And it’s not because the Mavericks don’t love Kyrie. They do. It’s not because Kyrie doesn’t love Dallas and hasn’t enjoyed his experience there… he has. They’re building around a 19-year-old prodigy in Cooper Flagg,” he said. “So, could there come a time when it makes sense for both sides to find a contender for Kyrie to go to? These are the kind of things that people around the league will be monitoring leading up to the trade deadline.”

The Los Angeles Lakers could make sense if the current roster fails, and they need to make a big trade. Irving is not expected to get moved until this season’s trade deadline or the following offseason. Many teams will be interested in the Hall of Fame point guard.

How The Lakers Can Get Kyrie Irving

It is important to note that Irving getting traded to the Lakers would mean that the Lakers’ roster failed badly and required a bold trade. The Lakers are investing on the gamble of Austin Reaves and Walker Kessler being the second and third best players on a title contending roster.

This core failing would see the Lakers completely trapped since they don’t have any valuable future first round picks or exciting young prospects. Reaves would likely have to get traded to Dallas in exchange for Kyrie for this scenario to unfold.

Luka Doncic spending time with Irving on the Mavericks when he made his sole NBA Finals appearance could be enough to bring in Irving. One noteworthy variable is that Reaves and Irving have a lot of the same strengths and flaws to make this trade less impressive.

Other Teams That Want Kyrie Irving

The Miami Heat are the team most rumored to have interest in Irving being a co-star to Bam Adebayo and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Pat Riley has a reputation for trusting veterans in the later stages of their careers.

The Detroit Pistons lacking offense would get them involved to take the risk on a two-point guard backcourt with Kyrie and Cade Cunningham. Irving has shared the backcourt with players like Doncic and James Harden in the past to warrant the gamble.

A desperate team like the Los Angeles Clippers could send Dallas a younger Darius Garland to take the chance on adding someone with star power. Kyrie will have a few suitors interested in his services if the Mavericks do decide to move on and get younger this season.