LeBron James Shunned by Knicks, Heat Superstars After Lakers Breakup: insider

LeBron James kept the NBA world waiting following the star’s public exit from the Los Angeles Lakers. In the end, James did something the star appeared unwilling to do during his Lakers tenure.

James signed a two-year, $7.9 million contract with the Philadelphia 76ers and will play for the veteran minimum during the 2026-27 NBA season. By comparison, James had an average annual salary of more than $50 million with the Lakers.

The NBA legend was on a two-year, $101.3 million deal with the Lakers. It is clearly more challenging for a franchise to build a roster around James with a $50 million salary compared to what the Sixers are able to do with the star playing on a team-friendly deal.

For whatever reason, James appeared unwilling to take this same kind of pay cut with the Lakers. Prior to joining the 76ers, James also kicked the tires on other franchises but found two teams with superstars who did not appear eager to recruit the NBA legend.

Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor reported that neither New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson or Miami Heat star Giannis Antetokounmpo recruited James. In the end, James opted to sign with the Sixers with stars like Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown and Joel Embiid all recruiting the icon to make the move to Philadelphia.

Let’s dive into the latest NBA rumors and news.

Lakers News: Knicks Star Jalen Brunson Did Not Want LeBron James to Join New York, Says Insider

Not only did Brunson not recruit James, but it appears that the Knicks star was against the superstar joining the New York squad. This contrasted from the Sixers stars’ approach who were actively communicating with James throughout NBA free agency.

“The Knicks winning removed New York from the conversation for LeBron James,” O’Connor explained on a July 24, 2026, edition of “The Kevin O’Connor Show.” “Jalen Brunson did not recruit LeBron. Jalen Brunson did not want LeBron James in New York, according to my sources.

“Whereas Philadelphia, (Tyrese) Maxey, (Joel) Embiid, Jaylen Brown, these guys were on the phone with LeBron James,” O’Connor added.

“Recruiting him, texting him, telling him how much they wanted him to be there, which is why I think what the questions about this fit with these guys together are perfectly fair. All these guys together are going to have to sacrifice in ways that they truly never have before.”

LeBron James Rumors: Heat Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Did Not Recruit LeBron James to Sign With Miami

It may seem harsh, but it is hard to argue with this approach given the Knicks are coming off an NBA championship run. Antetokounmpo did not seem as resistant, but the superstar did not recruit James to join the Heat either.

“But I think it bodes well that these guys (76ers players) all recruited him and wanted him to be there,” O’Connor said. “Whereas with Miami, Giannis Antetokounmpo really wasn’t recruiting LeBron James nearly as hard.

“And so I think with the rosters, Philly’s rosters is better than Miami. (With) Miami (James) wasn’t getting recruited as much by their star player.”