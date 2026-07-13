Lakers Proposed to Land Aaron Gordon From Nuggets in Major 5-Player Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly in search of wing upgrades this offseason. A scenario could potentially see the addition of defensive versatility in Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon.

A two-way star like Gordon would signify serious intent around the core led by Luka Doncic. A creative framework would be required to follow through on this trade, as the forward is still committed to the Nuggets.

In a proposed deal, the Lakers would send Jarred Vanderbilt, Jake LaRavia, Dalton Knecht, Adou Thiero and a 2031 second-round pick (via the Washington Wizards) to Denver in exchange for Gordon.

Gordon remains a vital core to the Nuggets, but he has been reportedly linked with an exit. The franchise is not shutting down talks for any star not named Nikola Jokic at this point. Although they are not actively desperate to move Gordon.

Possible Lakers-Aaron Gordon Trade Framework

Gordon, 30, would be a bold swing for obvious reasons. He is in the first year of his four-year veteran extension, which runs through 2028-29 with a player option. He will earn around $32 million in the 2026-27 season and that figure will rise until his deal runs out.

The Nuggets are in a tough cap situation and may need to move the salaries of one or more of their major stars. This framework with the Lakers helps the franchise relieve additional cap pressure.

The Lakers’ outgoing salaries of Vanderbilt, LaRavia, Knecht and Theiro is lesser than what Gordon’s incoming deal would command. This places the Nuggets in a more advantageous position cap-wise, but the Lakers get the top player in return.

Taking on Gordon’s deal over the next three years would be significant for the Lakers’ cap. There is already an extension in place for Austin Reaves, as well as the new deal for the new center, Walker Kessler.

Gordon’s Potential Impact in L.A’s Wing

Gordon would slot into the Lakers’ starting small forward position and be the wing addition to complement Doncic and Reaves. He can provide secondary creation and also an added scoring touch.

Gordon was a huge part of Denver’s 2023 title run and he thrived alongside two high usage stars in Jokic and Jamal Murray. This would enable him to fit into Los Angeles’ roster set up seamlessly.

The high point with Gordon’s potential addition is the defensive upside. Both Doncic and Reaves were called out this past season for their defensive deficiencies. Getting a wing that can use his length, athleticism and instincts to disrupt opponents would improve the roster.

Gordon has had injury woes in the past few seasons. He played 36 games in 2025-26, dealing with hamstring issues. He was also limited to one postseason game as the Nuggets were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs.

While a hamstring problem is always concerning because of the chances of recurring, Gordon has been relatively healthy for most parts of his career. Aside from the last two seasons and his rookie year, his lowest game tally was 50 games when he joined the Nuggets in March 2021.

The Lakers can ease injury concerns and get one of the more star additions they can make this offseason to upgrade the roster.





