Lakers Advised to ‘Take a Chance’ on 21 PPG All-Star to Pair With Luka Doncic

It may be nearly two weeks into August, but the Los Angeles Lakers are far from finalizing their roster heading to the 2026-27 season.

The topic of conversation remains the power forward position for the Lakers. The team has likely established four starters — Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Quentin Grimes and Walker Kessler — but needs to find that final guy.

Commonly mentioned names for the Lakers are Jonathan Kuminga and P.J. Washington, but neither player looks super gettable right now. The Lakers have shown strong interest in Kuminga, the 23-year-old with plentiful upside, but Kuminga and the Lakers have not seen eye to eye on a contract figure.

Lakers Should Add to Their Guard Depth Instead of Signing Kuminga to Help Luka Doncic

ESPN’s George Sedano believes the Lakers should pass on Kuminga and instead look into signing Zach LaVine if he shakes free in Sacramento. The Kings guard is currently under contract, but there is some speculation that LaVine, 31, could reach a buyout agreement with the Kings.

“What if Zach LaVine becomes available or they buy him out? Do they buy him out or something?”

Added Sedano: “I know he’s had an injury history; I’d rather take a chance on someone like that — if, which is a big if — than Jonathan Kumina. That’s just my two cents.

“I just don’t think Jonathan Kuminga is worth the hassle.”

Sedano warned the Lakers to pass on Kuminga and cited the forward’s time in Golden State as a screaming red flag.

“Depending on who you talk to with the Golden State Warriors, they will tell you that Jonathan Kuminga’s level of commitment and maturity to the team was not ideal.”

LaVine is much older than Kuminga but is a proven talent. LaVine, who has averaged nearly 21 points per game for his career, is entering the final season of his contract with the Kings. Although the Lakers already have guard depth led by Doncic and Reaves, Sedano perhaps feels L.A. could play LaVine as the starting small forward. But whether LaVine becomes available this offseason is a big question.

LaVine May Fit in L.A., But the Kings are Not Looking to Move the Guard Yet

LaVine had made rounds in trade rumors all offseason, but for now, it appears the two-time All-Star will play the 2026-27 season in Sacramento.

“Zach LaVine’s uncertain future with the Sacramento Kings has been the subject of speculation for months, but contrary to recent reports the Kings are not considering a buyout, a league source told The Sacramento Bee,” Anderson wrote. “The Kings expect LaVine to compete and play well in the final year of the five-year, $215.2 million contract he signed with the Chicago Bulls in 2022. LaVine could have pursued opportunities elsewhere, but he chose to exercise his $49 million player option for the 2026-27 season.”

Whether LaVine would seek a buyout from the Kings has also been rumored. But his hefty salary would make it a challenge.

“The Kings could have parted ways with LaVine this summer to hasten that process, but their options were not ideal. A direct buyout would be difficult due to LaVine’s massive salary, and the Kings have been reluctant to use the stretch provision, which would allow them to waive LaVine and pay what he is owed over three years.”

The Lakers have been loosely linked to LaVine’s former Kings teammate DeMar DeRozan, but DeRozan is reportedly high on the Miami Heat’s radar. The Heat is another team who has been mentioned as a potential LaVine suitor.

If LaVine happens to hit free agency this summer, he would generate plenty of interest around the NBA.