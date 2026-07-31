Lakers Get Unexpected Boost as Athletic Center Could Come Loose

The Los Angeles Lakers entered the offseason believing they had solved their biggest problem in the middle.

They are still looking for insurance.

That search may have gained a realistic trade option as the Milwaukee Bucks confront a crowded roster and a reshaped frontcourt.

HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported Friday that Milwaukee must reduce its roster from 17 players to the regular-season limit of 15 before opening night. One possible casualty is Jericho Sims, the athletic reserve center whom The Athletic’s Dan Woike recently identified as a potential Lakers target.

“Milwaukee, which has also been linked with interest in Peyton Watson, has a roster crunch and is looking to trim its roster from 17 to 15 players by opening night,” Scotto wrote. “As The Athletic’s Dan Woike noted, the Los Angeles Lakers could be a trade partner for Bucks center Jericho Sims.”

For Los Angeles, the timing is notable.

The Lakers acquired Walker Kessler to anchor the position, but they remain short on proven depth. Kevon Looney appeared in only 21 games last season, while Kessler played five. The front office wants another center capable of surviving spot starts and protecting the rotation when injuries arrive.

The market has offered few clean solutions.

Jericho Sims Fits Lakers’ Preferred Profile

Woike described Sims as the kind of vertical athlete who could benefit from playing alongside Luka Dončić.

“Sims fits the run-and-jump archetype that you’d love to put around Dončić because he’s big and a tremendous athlete,” Woike wrote.

The fit is straightforward.

Sims can sprint the floor, finish lobs and attack the offensive glass. Dončić has long elevated centers who create pressure above the rim, and Austin Reaves would give Sims another capable pick-and-roll passer.

There are limitations.

Scouts have questioned Sims’ defensive awareness away from the basket, and he has never established himself as a consistent NBA rotation player. He averaged 1.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.6 assists in 11.9 minutes over 53 appearances last season.

The Lakers would not be trading for a finished product. They would be betting on size, athleticism and a modest acquisition cost.

Woike reported that second-round draft compensation could be enough to interest Milwaukee.

Kel’el Ware Adds to Bucks’ Frontcourt Logjam

The Bucks’ offseason overhaul helps explain why Sims could become available.

Milwaukee traded Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis, moves that initially appeared to create a larger role for Sims. But the Bucks also acquired former first-round pick Kel’el Ware from the Miami Heat in the Antetokounmpo blockbuster.

Ware gives Milwaukee a younger center to develop alongside Myles Turner, who has also surfaced in trade speculation.

That leaves Sims in an uncertain position.

He could serve as useful depth if Turner is moved. He could also become expendable if Milwaukee prioritizes Ware and needs to clear roster spots elsewhere.

The Lakers have their own roster issue. They already carry 16 guaranteed contracts, meaning any Sims trade would require a corresponding move. That complication does not erase the appeal, but it makes the transaction more involved than simply sending Milwaukee a draft pick.

Other possibilities remain.

Woike identified Chicago’s Jalen Smith and New Orleans’ Karlo Matković as trade options. Nick Richards, Drew Eubanks and Xavier Tillman remain unsigned. None represents an obvious answer.

That is the state of the center market. Supply is thin. Prices are elevated. Even imperfect players carry leverage.

Sims would be a gamble, but perhaps a sensible one. If Milwaukee’s roster crunch lowers the price, the Lakers could add the kind of athletic reserve center their Dončić-led offense is built to maximize.