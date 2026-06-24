NBA Insider Reveals What’s Next for Lakers After Austin Reaves Deal

When the Los Angeles Lakers agreed to a four-year, $185 million maximum contract with Austin Reaves on Wednesday, many fans immediately assumed the franchise had exhausted its financial flexibility.

According to ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks, the opposite may be true.

The Lakers’ decision to lock up Reaves before free agency begins does not eliminate their ability to aggressively pursue upgrades around Luka Dončić this summer. In fact, Los Angeles still projects to have roughly $50 million in available cap room once free agency opens.

That flexibility could prove critical as the Lakers continue searching for additional frontcourt help and roster upgrades after falling short of championship expectations last season.

Why Austin Reaves’ Contract Doesn’t Hurt Lakers Cap Space

The key lies in one of the NBA’s lesser-known salary-cap mechanisms: a cap hold.

Speaking on ESPN’s NBA Today, Marks explained that Reaves currently carries a free-agent cap hold worth approximately $21 million rather than the $41.3 million first-year salary attached to his new maximum contract.

“We’ve been projecting the Lakers with roughly $50 million in room, which includes that $21 million hold,” Marks said.

Because Reaves has not officially signed the contract, Los Angeles can temporarily keep his smaller cap hold on its books while using available cap space elsewhere.

That gives the Lakers a rare opportunity to strengthen the roster before formally completing Reaves’ deal.

Lakers Can Spend First, Then Re-Sign Reaves

Marks outlined the strategy the Lakers are expected to use.

The franchise can first utilize its projected cap room to pursue free agents or absorb salaries. Once that cap space is exhausted, Los Angeles can then exceed the salary cap using Reaves’ Bird rights and finalize the four-year, $185 million contract.

“So basically, the Lakers can go out and spend that money, likely on LeBron James and maybe his center,” Marks said. “And then once they’ve exhausted cap space, they can circle back and exceed the salary cap and sign Austin Reaves.”

According to Marks’ latest projection, Los Angeles still has approximately $45 million to $50 million in spending power entering free agency.

The Lakers would also gain access to the $9.4 million mid-level exception after using their cap space, creating another avenue to improve the roster.

Lakers Moved Quickly After Detroit Threat Emerged

The agreement came after the Lakers became increasingly concerned that Reaves would receive maximum-level offers if he reached unrestricted free agency.

ESPN insider Shams Charania reported on NBA Today that the Detroit Pistons were among the teams preparing an aggressive pursuit.

“I was told the last 24 to 48 hours the Lakers came to the understanding that Austin Reaves had multiple max contracts available to him in free agency,” Charania said.

“If he hit the market on July 1, one of those teams, the Detroit Pistons, was coming aggressively for him.”

That reality accelerated negotiations.

The Lakers hosted Reaves and his representatives at their training facility on Wednesday, where the organization reportedly personalized the experience with AR-branded gifts and country music selected specifically for the Arkansas native.

Ultimately, the presentation was secondary to the contract itself.

Lakers Bet on Reaves’ Remarkable Rise

The deal completes one of the most unlikely success stories in recent NBA history.

Reaves went undrafted in 2021, signed a two-way contract and gradually developed into one of the Lakers’ most important players.

Despite only playing in 51 games due to injuries in 2025-26, Reaves averaged career highs of 23.3 points, 5.5 assists and 4.7 rebounds while emerging as a centerpiece alongside Dončić.

The contract also makes Reaves the richest undrafted player in NBA history.

More importantly for the Lakers, it leaves them with enough financial flexibility to keep building.

The biggest question now isn’t whether Los Angeles can afford Reaves.

It’s how the Lakers plan to spend the rest of their $50 million.