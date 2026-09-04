Lakers’ Austin Reaves Roasted by Girlfriend Before Training Camp

After inking a four-year max deal with the Los Angeles Lakers this summer, Austin Reaves is gunning to make his first All-Star team. But his girlfriend, Jenna Barber, isn’t impressed with his preparation for the new season.

Earlier this week, Jenna poked fun at Reaves’ form during a core crunch routine. In the video, Reaves could be seen falling to the ground and struggling to get through a set of crunches. Barber let it be known that the women in the session were more flexible.

“💪 Phys ED 😅 / Girls had way better form,” she wrote [H/T New York Post].

Austin Reaves Enters New Role

For the first time in his career, Reaves will enter training camp as the clear-cut No. 2 option on the Lakers. Last year, he found himself in a similar role but only after LeBron James took a backseat and enabled the younger Reaves and Luka Doncic to take over.

Reaves responded by averaging a career-high 23.3 points, 5.5 assists and 4.7 rebounds on 49% shooting. He missed the early portion of the playoff series against the Houston Rockets with injury, but ultimately helped the Lakers advance to the second round.

AR-15 is ready to take his game to a new level after earning a massive payday.

“It’s going to be fun,” Reaves told The Athletic’s Dan Woike of his expectations for the new season after signing a four-year, $185M deal.

“…Winning a championship is the main goal. And I feel like, you know, with me and Luka, that’s a great starting piece to compete. When we put a roster together that can go compete, I feel like winning a championship will basically solidify everything that I want and everything that the Lakers want.

“It kind of meets the common goal of why they gave me the money they did.”

Lakers Approach Training Camp

With less than a month to go for training camp, the Lakers front office have some decisions to make. As of this writing, the Lakers have 16 players on guaranteed contracts, but are eligible to have only 15 on the roster at the start of the regular season.

Some reports suggest the Lakers could get through training camp and preseason before taking a final call on which player to cut/waive or trade. Other insiders believe the Lakers are not done making moves, linking them to wings such as P.J. Washington, Derrick Jones Jr. and Cam Whitmore, and even bigs such as Daniel Gafford.

The current 16-man Lakers roster can be seen below: