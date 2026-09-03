Lakers Linked to 24-Year-Old Superstar PF in Potential Austin Reaves Trade

One subject constantly floating around the Los Angeles Lakers is the possibility of a trade.

They are the Lakers, perhaps the most decorated sports franchise in the world, at least in the United States. The purple-and-gold has been at the forefront of widespread discussion throughout the offseason, from their move for Walker Kessler and the many free agent signings to ownership drama.

The Lakers are entering another important season. Yes, that gets said pretty much every year, but with Luka Doncic now firmly in his prime and having no time to waste, the Lakers cannot miss a beat in their team-building approach.

Earlier in the offseason, the Lakers made guard Austin Reaves a long-term piece around Doncic. The franchise’s decision to hand Reaves a multi-year contract worth roughly $180 million deal will get debated for a while.

Austin Reaves Trade Already Being Discussed After New Lakers Contract

In a recent episode of the “Lakers Collective” podcast, hosts Trevor Lane, Pete Zayas and Jovan Buha were asked about a potential Reaves trade and the kind of return the Lakers could receive in exchange for their 28-year-old star. The questioner asked if the Lakers would consider dealing Reaves to the New York Knicks for OG Anunoby.

Buha instead floated Toronto Raptors star Scottie Barnes as a player the Lakers could be open to trading Reaves for.

“Scottie Barnes? With the way (Raptors coach) Darko (Rajakovic) has been talking about him — he’s been comparing him to Michael Jordan — I don’t think he’s going anywhere anytime soon. I guess who got Paolo (Banchero) … it’s a short list.”

Added Buha: “OG? I mean, you could argue — I think they are similar level players, but OG, obviously, fits probably better with Luka with his specific skillset. I don’t know. I would really have to break it down and think about it.”

Lane asked Buha and Zayas if they would consider the Lakers trading Reaves for either Amen Thompson or Ausar Thompson.

“Not Ausar. Amen, I’d have to think about it,” Buha said.

Said Zayas: “And I love the Thompson twins, but when you got that big of a hole in your jumpshot … who are the guys that are perimeter players that are as bad as they are as jumpshooters, that are really able to succeed at the highest levels? Yeah, I don’t know.”

How L.A. Would Approach Reaves Trade, According to Buha

It is clear the Lakers view Reaves as a long-term piece, partly because of his relationship with Doncic and how both players have demonstrated their strong on-court fit.

If the Lakers were to consider moving Reaves, it would be for a needle-moving player.

“One other thing I’ve consistently said through the years with my understanding of how the Lakers view Austin is if they moved Austin, it is going to be for an upgrade, not going to be splitting him into multiple players. I think it would be Austin plus draft capital to get a better player, not Austin for two or three pieces,” Buha said in a previous episode.

Reaves is coming off arguably the best season of his career, averaging 23.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game while shooting 49 percent from the floor.

The Lakers will need another leap from Reaves next season, especially now that LeBron James, another ball-dominant star, is out of the picture.