Lakers Proposed to Trade Bronny James to 76ers in 4-Team Deal for Jalen Smith

There aren’t many options out there for the Los Angeles Lakers to explore a situation with Bronny James. They could keep him or move him, which might be the most plausible scenario.

The Philadelphia 76ers appear to be the most logical destination right now for obvious reasons. They recently signed LeBron James and a father-son reunion could be possible.

The Lakers would have to work out a framework to get something in return. One hypothetical scenario is a four-team structure involving the Lakers, Sixers, Chicago Bulls and New Orleans Pelicans.

In the proposal, the Lakers would receive Jalen Smith from Chicago, Saddiq Bey and Karlo Matkovic from New Orleans and Jabari Walker from Philadelphia.

The Pelicans would get Jarred Vanderbilt from Los Angeles along with a 2032 first-round pick and a 2033 second-round pick.

The Sixers would get Bronny from Los Angeles. The Bulls would then acquire Jake LaRavia and Dalton Knecht from Los Angeles plus second-round picks in 2031 and 2032.

Bronny would be reunited with his father while the Lakers pick up more role contributors.

Lakers Trade Bronny James in Potential Multi-Team Framework

The Lakers have already made a series of moves this offseason and are currently above the roster maximum of 15. Moving four pieces for another four coming in doesn’t exactly satisfy the requirements. Although, there may still be room for further moves.

This framework would now fully take off almost the entire roster from last year apart from Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. Vanderbilt, LaRaiva and Lnecht were always speculated to be traded at some point.

Bronny’s situation was different because if LeBron had remained, he probably would have. However, the Lakers have no obligation to keep him as a developmental star anymore despite guaranteeing his deal for the upcoming season. The issue is finding a way to move him to get something in return.

Packaging Bronny with other movable pieces is the clearest path as this proposed framework suggests. Those outgoing contracts and Bronny’s would be used to acquire depth across the frontcourt and wing. Staying compliant with roster limits would still be on the agenda afterwards.

Lakers Would Gain Depth in Making This Deal

Despite being young, keeping the likes of Bronny and Knecht doesn’t look overly beneficial for the Lakers. Getting more depth for them could help the core around Doncic coupled with other notable moves the franchise has made this offseason.

While not high profile, the chance of having a solid rotation could be vital in a long season. Smith coming in from Chicago as a stretch big can offer something different from Walker Kessler who would certainly be the starting center next season. He would compete with the more experienced Kevon Looney for rotation minutes.

Matkovic from New Orleans would also slide deep in the power forward and center rotation. The likes of Bey and Walker would be good wing depth.

With other targets still in sight for L.A., it could still use some of these stars in a separate deal for a more notable incoming. There are serious links to Jonathan Kuminga.





