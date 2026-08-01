Lakers Proposed to Trade Bronny James to 76ers in 3-Team Deal for 15 PPG Wing

The Los Angeles Lakers have almost completely revamped their roster in the last month. Even after adding multiple players in free agency, things could still shift for L.A. the coming days or weeks.

The floodgates opened when LeBron James departed from the franchise, ending an eight-year partnership. James’ son, Bronny James, has moved into the spotlight as the Lakers decide whether he stays or also moves elsewhere like his father. The elder James signed with the Philadelphia 76ers, leaving many to speculate about whether a father-son reunion could happen.

In a proposed trade, the Sixers would acquire the younger James in exchange for one second round pick. The Lakers would also ship out Dalton Knecht to the Dallas Mavericks and get back two second round picks. From there, L.A. would open up enough roster spots to comfortably add De’Andre Hunter in free agency.

Lakers Deal Bronny James and Pivot to Hunter

There is no indication that the elder James wants his son to join him in Philadelphia, but rumors won’t stop. The Lakers could very well retain Bronny, whose contract for the 2026-27 season has already been guaranteed.

According to Lakers insider Khobi Price, if Sixers attempted to land Bronny, the Lakers have some ways they could benefit.

“As the California Post previously reported, LeBron’s decision to leave the Lakers didn’t necessarily mean Bronny would join him on his next team,” Price wrote. “But if the 76ers want to make a deal for the 21-year-old guard entering his third NBA season, there are multiple directions they could go. A simple one: Bronny being traded for Dalen Terry or Jabari Walker and one of the several second-round picks the 76ers own (three in 2027 including their own, potentially three in 2028, their own in 2029, etc.).”

Editor’s note: The Sixers waived Dalen Terry in July.

Price also noted that moving Bronny without taking salary back would give the Lakers roster flexibility moving forward.

“For the Lakers, they’d be able to acquire a real asset for Bronny (second-round pick) and could waive either Terry or Walker to have 15 players on their roster signed to standard NBA contracts with little to no impact on their cap sheet,” Price penned. “The Lakers could also trade Bronny into the 76ers’ $2.3 million trade exception they received when they traded Eric Gordon to the Grizzlies in February.”

As for Hunter, the Lakers would get their hands on a very serviceable wing if they miss out on Jonathan Kuminga. Hunter has averaged roughly 15 points per game in his seven-year career. Hunter has battled some injury trouble over the years, but when healthy, he has shown he can be a consistent starter.

L.A. Very Open to Retaining Bronny

It seems the Lakers will only trade the younger James if the return is substantial enough. According to Price, the franchise has appreciation for the 21-year-old guard and doesn’t view him as a go-to trade chip.

“If the team signing LeBron is also looking to acquire Bronny, they would likely need to send the Lakers a real asset as part of a trade,” Price wrote. “Bronny is well-liked throughout multiple levels of the organization.”

For now, the younger James is out of his legendary father’s spotlight. Although there is always pressure playing for the Lakers, Bronny could view next season as a chance to thrive with reduced attention on him.

Last season, the young guard showed promising flashes. Not only did he look more comfortable on the court, but James improved his percentages from the field, 3-point line and free-throw line.

But James will have to earn his minutes next season with the many moves the Lakers have made this summer.