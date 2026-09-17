Lakers Bronny James Gets Bad News as Team Projected to Make Brutal Decision

The Los Angeles Lakers possess an interesting collection of talent after the many offseason moves they made.

It remains to be seen how the Lakers and head coach JJ Redick manages the rotation next season. All we know is that there are three Lakers guaranteed major minutes — Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves and Walker Kessler, three players with All-Star or higher potential. As for the rest of the roster, coach Redick will have plenty of experimenting to do, and it may take some time before Redick decides how many players to include in the main rotation.

Lakers analyst Trevor Lane put together a chart with the projected minutes for every Lakers player next season, including which players he believes will not make the rotation.

Lakers Projected to Keep the Rotation to 10 Players, and That’s Bad News for Bronny James

Here are the 10 players Lane believes will be in the rotation and the minutes each player is projected to earn.

There are five players projected not to crack the rotation, including Bronny James Adou Thiero, Jarred Vanderbilt, Jaden Hardy, Kevon Looney

Said Lane: “I had to decide, is Adou Thiero in there? Or is Cameron Carr in there? I had to pick between the two. Notice Jarred Vanderbilt didn’t make it. I think the easy ones (are) Bronny, Hardy, Looney. … Bronny, Hardy and Looney not being in the rotation, that’s the easy part. And that’s not to be disrespectful to them. I just think that’s I how I see things shaking out.”

What Happens if Bronny Can’t Earn Minutes?

James, 21, is entering his third season after a somewhat promising Year 2. James’ contract for next season is guaranteed, and the Lakers appear to have the intention to hang on to James, for now, and monitor his development.

“Will he ultimately become an NBA rotation-level player? We don’t know that for sure,” Lane said of James. “I will say that he has improved a ton since he came into the NBA. I wouldn’t jump to the conclusion that just because LeBron is no longer a Laker, that Bronny is the guy that’s going to get cut. And let’s also remember the Lakers did guarantee the half-portion of his salary that was non-guaranteed this summer. So they clearly decided that he is at least worth guaranteeing about half of salary in order to hang on to him.”

Of course, James can’t possibly prove his development if he isn’t given any playing time.

James, who appeared in 42 regular season games for the Lakers last season, averaged 8.9 minutes per game. But the difference between now and then is the Lakers’ improved depth. With the Lakers having more bench options than last season, it may be a lot harder for James to earn much of any playing time next season.

But James is only 21 and still needing to prove himself. If the Lakers even slightly believe he can develop into a quality rotation-level player, they’ll have to play him at least as much as last season.