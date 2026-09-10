Lakers’ Bronny James Warned NBA Future at Risk as Major Decision Looms

No one can say for certain whether Bronny James will commence the 2026-27 season as part of the Los Angeles Lakers roster.

There has been no strong report tying him to an exit, but there has been speculation mainly because of his father leaving the franchise and the fact that the Lakers have brought in a number of additions that could push the young guard deeper in the rotation.

According to Silver Screen and Roll’s Jacob Rude, the Lakers may have had patience with James, but there is always a limit.

“As much as he has shown signs of progress, though, the time has come for him to be more than a project and to make good on the team’s investment in him,” Rude wrote.

James’ salary for the upcoming season was guaranteed, and the Lakers could decide against waiving him. So far so good. He has survived the roster overhaul and there is a chance he remains a Laker by the time training camp commences. L.A. does have a major decision on the horizon, with the team needing to trim its roster and fulfill multiple needs.

Lakers Bronny James Will Have to “Prove” His NBA Worthiness

For James to stay in L.A., it has to be down to how he can turn into a reliable role player. He is obviously not going to start games. His minutes per game took a leap last season, but receiving increased playing time next season may be hard due to the new additions.

This could be a make-or-break year for James. After the 2026-27 season, the developmental safety net shrinks as he’ll no longer be a two-way player in the same way he was as a rookie and sophomore.

If the Lakers do keep him, chances are they would give him some minutes albeit very minimal.

“For now, he’s going to be on the outside looking in, but the opportunities will come,” Rude added. “He’ll have to take advantage of them to prove he deserves to remain in the NBA.”

Not just making it as a Laker, James would have to prove that his upside is strong enough for other teams to look into bringing him in should Los Angeles decide against bringing him back after next season.

How James Can Develop

The Lakers have Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves as their two main starting guard options. It would be hard to displace those two and the depth behind them has two or three players that would see more minutes before James.

It doesn’t make for a good situation for a developing star hence the speculation of him moving.

“One of Bronny’s biggest challenges, though, will be breaking through the rotation,” Rude added. “Between Austin, Luka, Collin Sexton and Quentin Grimes, the backcourt already has a lot of minutes accounted for. He’s going to have an uphill battle to get in the rotation, but defense is the easiest way to project how he sets himself apart.”

A non-competing franchise would be an ideal move for James. Certainly Less pressure and more minutes on the floor would be available elsewhere. His salary is cheap, which makes him a target for teams looking for salary-filling pieces on the roster.

There was also speculation that James would join his father, but that looks unlikely as the elder James’ camp hasn’t disclosed if that was even an option. The young guard would have to find his footing outside the shadow of his legendary name.