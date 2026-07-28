Lakers Proposed to Trade Bronny James to 76ers in Eye-Popping 4-Team Deal

While the aftermath of LeBron James choosing the Philadelphia 76ers is still being sorted through, James’ oldest son and former Los Angeles Lakers teammate, Bronny James, is the subject of heavy speculation.

The elder James informed the Lakers back on June 30 that his time with the franchise was over, ending an eight-year run that began after he left the Cleveland Cavaliers a second time in free agency.

So what happens now with Bronny?

The 21-year-old’s contract for the 2026-27 season is guaranteed, but the Lakers are on a roster crunch after a plethora of offseason additions. Could Bronny be the odd man out?

A Lakers Trade Idea That Lands Bronny James With His Dad in Philly

The prospect of a Bronny trade to the Sixers cannot be dismissed. Although his father hasn’t put it out there that he wants his son back with him, he surely wouldn’t mind.

In a hypothetical trade, the Lakers and Sixers engage the Brooklyn Nets and Chicago Bulls to pull off a four-team trade framework that sends Bronny to the City of Brotherly Love.

Sixers receive: Bronny James

Lakers receive: two second round picks

Nets receive: Jarred Vanderbilt, Tre Jones and a 2031 second round pick (via LAL)

Bulls receive: Tre Mann and a 2028 second round pick (via BKN)

In this deal, the Lakers send out two players, allowing them to meet the league-mandated roster limit, and shave over $14 million in salary. Not bad.

Trading Bronny for two second round picks could be considered good value in this situation because it creates financial flexibility and allows L.A. to recoup some draft picks.

Why Lakers Might Keep Bronny

If the younger James stays put in L.A., it won’t be at all a surprise. According to team insider Khobi Price, James is appreciated inside the Lakers organization.

“If the team signing LeBron is also looking to acquire Bronny, they would likely need to send the Lakers a real asset as part of a trade,” Price wrote. “Bronny is well-liked throughout multiple levels of the organization.”

The Athletic’s Dan Woike also reported that while anything is a possibility, the Lakers retaining James is definitely on the table.

“LeBron James’ departure from the Lakers after eight seasons isn’t viewed as anything related to Bronny James’ standing with the team,” Woike wrote. He added that while “anything can happen,” Bronny is “well-liked in the Lakers locker room and a respected worker who has improved greatly in his two years with the organization.”

That noted, James will receive a unique opportunity to prove himself next season. Staying in L.A. will at least put him outside of his legendary father’s intense spotlight, but the former second round pick will have to work for his minutes.

“Bronny will be competing for minutes in the backcourt behind Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves and Quentin Grimes, in addition to Collin Sexton, rookie Cameron Carr and newly acquired Jaden Hardy,” Woike wrote.

Entering his third season, James making a noticeable step up from Year 2 would go a long way in assisting his Lakers future.