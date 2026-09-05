Bronny James Gets Harsh Warning on Future as Lakers Roster Move Expected

Well, rumor has it that the Los Angeles Lakers could decide to cut a player. With 16 players on the roster, the Lakers need to trim that number to 15 by league rule.

So, where does that leave players toward the bottom of the depth chart like Jaden Hardy, Dalton Knecht and, especially, Bronny James?

Plenty has been made this summer of these three players, with James, the son of a certain someone, being a subject of trade speculation from the moment his father informed the Lakers he wasn’t going to return to the franchise.

James, 21, had his moments in Year 2 but not nearly enough for the Lakers to pin their hopes on James rising into stardom.

Is Bronny James’ Lakers Future in Doubt?

It sure seems the Lakers are down to two options this summer; either they cut one player and finalize their roster, or they make a two-for-one trade. Both ways would make the Lakers roster-compliant. And yes, both could involve James’ exit.

According to Jacob Rude of the Silver Screen and Roll, James is, at the very least, entering a season that could decide his Lakers fate.

“This is a make-or-break year for Bronny,” Rude wrote. “The Lakers have a wealth of options at guard, both older and younger than him. With a team option for next season, the clock is ticking for Bronny, who needs to start making an impact in games. He has the right mindset for what to work on this summer, but, again, that will have to lead to real production this season.”

It’ll be interesting to see how James performes now that he won’t have his father’s shadow constantly hanging over him. (Unless the Lakers send him to Philly!) He sure seems to have the right perspective entering his third season.

“I feel like I can be a secondary ballhandler to Luka (Doncic) and (Austin Reaves) and generate whatever offense,” James told ESPN LA in a recent interview. “Catch-and-shoot, pick-and-roll offense and stuff like that. I just pride myself in being an all-around player and whatever’s needed, I’m up for it.”

Is James the One On the Hot Seat?

But he is, perhaps, at an advantage compared to Knecht and Hardy, both of whom are multiple years older than James.

James is 21 and very early into his development, especially for a former second round pick. The same cannot be said for Knecht, the former 17th pick in the draft who is already 25, and Hardy, who has already changed teams multiple times.

While the Lakers may consider moving on from James after next season — he has a team-option for the 2027-28 season — he may be safe from being shown the backdoor for now.

“Will he ultimately become an NBA rotation-level player? We don’t know that for sure. I will say that he has improved a ton since he came into the NBA,” Lakers analyst Trevor Lane said. “I wouldn’t jump to the conclusion that just because LeBron is no longer a Laker, that Bronny is the guy that’s going to get cut. And let’s also remember the Lakers did guarantee the half-portion of his salary that was non-guaranteed this summer. So they clearly decided that he is at least worth guaranteeing about half of salary in order to hang on to him.”

The 2026-27 season could very well be make-or-break for James. But even if he shows small improvements from last season, it could be enough to convince the Lakers to continue believing in his development.