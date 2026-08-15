Proposed Trade Has Lakers Cut Ties With Bronny James for Rising Big Man

The Los Angeles Lakers remain on the hunt for a reliable frontcourt addition as they look to further improve their roster.

The front office, to its credit, has addressed other key needs, but the team’s frontcourt remains largely unsettled following key departures.

There have been several links and speculations on the right fit or target but nothing has come of it yet. The main idea is not just to add a reliable player but a starting-caliber one alongside the core of Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

In a proposed three-team framework involving the Cleveland Cavaliers and Chicago Bulls, the Lakers would land a frontcourt star.

Cavaliers receive: Norman Powell

Bulls receive: Jarrett Allen, Craig Porter Jr., Dalton Knecht and Bronny James

Lakers receive: Jalen Smith

Smith’s name has come up in recent weeks with mostly speculation, as the Lakers are also reportedly in the market for Jonathan Kuminga. However, there is also reportedly a gap in salary valuation and structure to bring in the forward who is an unrestricted free agent.

Lakers Multi-Team Bronny James Trade Lands Frontcourt Addition

The Lakers would be moving James and Knecht in this proposal as they aim to free up more roster spots and bring in impact pieces.

Both young stars have had their names come up in various trade rumors and speculations as they are currently two of the few tradable chips for L.A. They are both on small deals and would be easily taken into any cap space.

James and Knecht’s outgoing deal would create enough opening to fit Smith, who is also on a less-significant deal with Chicago. He is owed roughly $9.4 million for the 2026-27 season and, while slightly larger than the two outgoing deals combined, it would be within the tax space.

The Lakers would not be the main players in this framework as the Bulls and Cavs move more significant pieces. Powell and Allen would switch places with the Bulls taking the much larger salaries in return. As such, Smith’s deal helps ease off cap space.

The Cavs would also re-sign veteran star James Harden to a new contract in the range of a two-year agreement worth $82.6 million.

Getting Smith as a High-Impact Addition

Smith is not as high-profile as Kuminga but offers dependability at a much cheaper price. At 26 years old, he would also be arriving at his athletic prime, which is an added advantage for any long-term deal.

Smith has played the last two seasons with the Bulls and has started 21 of 53 games last season. He averaged 10.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. Production-wise, he offers solid rebounding presence and defensive cover in the wings.

By no means the most elite of defenders but his frontcourt presence could complement an offense led by Doncic. Whether he would be the perfect fit for a championship push is up for debate. Compared to Kuminga, Smith has had no extended playing experience alongside championship-level stars.

He did reach the NBA Finals in his rookie year like Kuminga but played just single digit minutes.