Lakers’ Proposed Bronny James Trade Adds Star Wing in Massive 3-Team Deal

The Los Angeles Lakers have already overhauled the majority of their roster from the past season. The departure of LeBron James in free agency has set up a chain of events that has seen multiple new faces in L.A.

That trend could continue as the Lakers continue to seek ways to further bolster the roster around Luka Doncic. Some pieces may still be moved to create room for incomings and one of those players that could be shipped is Bronny James.

In a proposed three-team deal, the Lakers would play facilitator in a deal involving Boston Celtics Derrick White and Denver Nuggets Aaron Gordon. This would land sharpshooter Cameron Johnson in L.A.

In the hypothetical trade, the Celtics would acquire Gordon from Denver and a 2033 second-round pick via Los Angeles.

The Nuggets would get Derrick White from Boston, Jarred Vanderbilt, Jake LaRavia, Dalton Knecht and James from Los Angeles. The Lakers would then receive Johnson.

James has been one of the names reported to be predicted to be moved by the Lakers if his father didn’t re-sign with the franchise.

How the Lakers Would Execute Bronny James Trade to Land Shooter

James had his $2.3 million salary for 2026-27 fully guaranteed, which omitted him from being waived. However, it makes him a tradable asset without massive dead money.

Part of the Lakers’ offseason haul is to create as many openings as possible to add pieces that can help their current core. James, on his own, wouldn’t be a chip that can fetch decent returns. The only realistic path to moving him separately is if a team that wants to sign his father also adds him as an incentive.

This framework helps the Lakers move up pieces and acquire a decent forward that can contribute.

Taking on Johnson’s $23 million expiring salary for the upcoming season would be balanced by using outgoing contracts from Vanderbilt, LaRavia and Knecht. James is a lower-cost addition for the Nuggets as his guaranteed deal is not a major cap burden.

James hasn’t earned a role in L.A. to play decent minutes. That may change in Denver with a lesser guard depth compared to the Lakers.

A new extension for Johnson would then be on the table if he joins and at 30-years-old with an injury record, the Lakers can offer him a short-term deal at close to his current range.

What New Addition and Exits Could Mean for the Lakers

Johnson isn’t an immediate high-profile addition, but he would immediately upgrade the Lakers’ perimeter shooting. He is shooting close to 40% from beyond the arc in his career. His spacing on paper looks good enough to complement Doncic and Austin Reaves.

Johnson has battled injuries over the years and this past season, he missed a period of six weeks from December 2025 to February 2026 due to a knee problem. His injuries have limited his availability to north of 50 games a season. He last played over 50 games in 2022.

These injury woes have impacted his performance, but when he is healthy, he is a wing threat. He started all the games he played for Denver in 2024-25 and helped drive one of the most potent offenses in the league.





