Lakers Star Has Harsh Words for Bronny James Critics

Key Lakers guard Austin Reaves is ready to bat for his newest teammate, Bronny James.

Reaves — an avid golfer in the offseason — addressed Bronny’s critics during the 2024 American Century Championship on July 13.

“Most of the criticism comes from people that really don’t have anything going on. They can go figure out something else to do,” Reaves told US Magazine.

“I’m super excited,” Reaves said about sharing a locker room with Bronny in the 2024-25 season. “The kid’s gonna get a bad rap because his dad’s LeBron [James] and the expectations are going to be super high. I know for a fact that he just wants to create his own lane and wants to be as good as he can. You tip your hat to a guy like that.”

The son of LeBron James received a ton of flak both before and after the 2024 NBA Draft, where he was drafted No. 55 overall by the Lakers.

The criticism grew louder during the 2024 NBA Summer League, where Bronny averaged 4.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 7-for-31 from the field through the first four games.

Reaves Praises Bronny’s Mental Toughness

Reaves lauded Bronny’s ability to ignore the naysayers and focus on his craft.

“He’s been in the spotlight ever since he’s been young,” Reaves said of Bronny. “He handles it like a professional already. I know he’ll do the same coming in here. He’ll put the work in.”

“If I have LeBron as my dad, I don’t know if I’m relying on me to be a mentor,” he added with a laugh.

Bronny won’t be the only Lakers figure heavily scrutinized during the 2024-25 season. JJ Redick — the Lakers’ new head coach — has his share of detractors too. Reaves noted Redick was vilified during his days as a star in Duke and therefore could handle the pressure of being the coach of the Lakers.

“He’s one of the most hated people in Duke history, so I’m sure it’s fueling him to learn more, ask questions and be the best coach he can be,” Reaves said of Redick. “People are gonna say whatever the hell they wanna say.”

Bronny Likely to Start in G-League

Reaves and others are unlikely to share a locker room with Bronny from the get-go in the 2024-25 season. Most insiders expect the Lakers to assign Bronny, 19, to their G League affiliate South Bay Lakers.

When asked about possibly starting his pro career in the G-League, Bronny told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin on July 12: “I’m just looking forward to any basketball I play, no matter what level I’m playing at.”

Dane Johnson, the coach of the South Bay Lakers and the Lakers’ Summer League team, also hinted at Bronny starting in the G League.

“I don’t know about that yet, so I can’t really comment on that,” Johnson told McMenamin. “But I think all these guys are going to be in the G League at some point — the draftees.”

The Lakers’ other draft pick, Dalton Knecht, is widely expected to be on the Lakers rotation from the onset of the 2024-25 season. Coach Redick has spoken extensively about Knecht being “the movement shooter” that this offense could desperately use.

After a Summer League game on July 15, Knecht revealed he had already started picking the brains of Redick on ways he could contribute to the team.

“Me and JJ, [he’s been] talking to me every single day in the gym or through a text or something just like that,” Knecht said, via Khobi Price of Press-Telegram. “Something simple, trying to just help me out in every type of way. JJ is going to be a big help for me to improve and develop.”