Lakers Proposed to Trade Bronny James to 76ers in 3-Team Deal for Kuminga

Bronny James’ contract for the 2026-27 season was fully guaranteed by the Los Angeles Lakers but whether he remains for the upcoming season is not certain.

The young guard is set to earn roughly $2.3 million next year and while keeping him in L.A. for his third season remains an option, a move away is also likely. As much as the Lakers could value his growth in the franchise, their current offseason plans indicate that they would rather have pieces to directly contribute rather than watching a development for a third-year star.

In a proposed multi-team trade, the Lakers could find a way to move Bronny while also gaining a top offseason target.

In the proposal, the Atlanta Hawks receive Jarred Vanderbilt and a 2032 first-round pick. The Lakers receive Jalen Smith and Jonathan Kuminga.

The Philadelphia 76ers receive Bronny while the Chicago Bulls receive Jake LaRavia, Dalton Knecht, plus second-round picks in 2027, 2029, 2031 and 2032.

Philadelphia looks to be the most obvious choice for Bronny now that his father LeBron James is signed to the Eastern Conference franchise.

Lakers-Bronny James Trade Framework Pitches Father-Son Reunion in Philadelphia

LeBron penned a two-year deal to land in Philly just last week to end weeks of speculation and land the NBA All-time leading scorer in the East. With the older James moving, the odds of Bronny following suit are also decent.

It was highly speculated that any team bringing in LeBron would be open to signing his son as well. Although the camp of the veteran superstar has never stated that the two must stay together. The father and son are “not a package deal” for now.

Still, there is an opportunity to make it happen and the Lakers would have no problem moving Bronny neither would the Sixers have issues bringing him on. His deal is not significant enough to disrupt any cap flexibility.

The Lakers, meanwhile, sit over the standard 15-man roster limit after a busy offseason. This framework lets them offload Bronny as well as a number of other pieces to create an opening for additions.

Bronny saw an increase in games and minutes this past season but with additions coming in, there are no assurances that he keeps a good role on the roster.

Kuminga’s Potential Get is a Win for the Lakers

The Lakers have been strongly linked with a move for Kuminga. However, despite talks of a sign-and-trade, no deal has materialized yet. This framework creates a good opportunity to add the forward.

Kuminga has been a wing target for the Lakers but a gap in salary valuation has hindered any progress. However, moving pieces like Vanderbilt and LaRavia could help the Lakers offer something meaningful.

Kuminga would be a key addition for the Lakers most likely coming in on a starting role. This would be more beneficial than having the likes of Knecht and Bronny make very little contribution.

The Lakers would also gain extra wing depth in Smith from Chicago, thus keeping the roster within the maximum limit.