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Lakers Proposed to Trade Bronny James to 76ers in 3-Team Deal for Kuminga

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2025 NBA Summer League - Los Angeles Lakers v Dallas Mavericks
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LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 10: Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers stands on the court during a break in the second half of a 2025 NBA Summer League game against the Dallas Mavericks at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 10, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Bronny James’ contract for the 2026-27 season was fully guaranteed by the Los Angeles Lakers but whether he remains for the upcoming season is not certain.

The young guard is set to earn roughly $2.3 million next year and while keeping him in L.A. for his third season remains an option, a move away is also likely. As much as the Lakers could value his growth in the franchise, their current offseason plans indicate that they would rather have pieces to directly contribute rather than watching a development for a third-year star. 

In a proposed multi-team trade, the Lakers could find a way to move Bronny while also gaining a top offseason target.

In the proposal, the Atlanta Hawks receive Jarred Vanderbilt and a 2032 first-round pick. The Lakers receive Jalen Smith and Jonathan Kuminga

The Philadelphia 76ers receive Bronny while the Chicago Bulls receive Jake LaRavia, Dalton Knecht, plus second-round picks in 2027, 2029, 2031 and 2032.

Philadelphia looks to be the most obvious choice for Bronny now that his father LeBron James is signed to the Eastern Conference franchise.

Lakers-Bronny James Trade Framework Pitches Father-Son Reunion in Philadelphia

Houston Rockets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game One

GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 18: Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles into the defense of Aaron Holiday #0 of the Houston Rockets during the first half of Game One of the First Round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on April 18, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

LeBron penned a two-year deal to land in Philly just last week to end weeks of speculation and land the NBA All-time leading scorer in the East. With the older James moving, the odds of Bronny following suit are also decent.

It was highly speculated that any team bringing in LeBron would be open to signing his son as well. Although the camp of the veteran superstar has never stated that the two must stay together. The father and son are “not a package deal” for now.

Still, there is an opportunity to make it happen and the Lakers would have no problem moving Bronny neither would the Sixers have issues bringing him on. His deal is not significant enough to disrupt any cap flexibility.

The Lakers, meanwhile, sit over the standard 15-man roster limit after a busy offseason. This framework lets them offload Bronny as well as a number of other pieces to create an opening for additions.

Bronny saw an increase in games and minutes this past season but with additions coming in, there are no assurances that he keeps a good role on the roster.

Kuminga’s Potential Get is a Win for the Lakers

Jonathan Kuminga

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 28: Jonathan Kuminga #0 of the Atlanta Hawks in action during Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on April 28, 2026 in New York City. The Knicks won 126-97. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The Lakers have been strongly linked with a move for Kuminga. However, despite talks of a sign-and-trade, no deal has materialized yet. This framework creates a good opportunity to add the forward. 

Kuminga has been a wing target for the Lakers but a gap in salary valuation has hindered any progress. However, moving pieces like Vanderbilt and LaRavia could help the Lakers offer something meaningful.

Kuminga would be a key addition for the Lakers most likely coming in on a starting role. This would be more beneficial than having the likes of Knecht and Bronny make very little contribution.

The Lakers would also gain extra wing depth in Smith from Chicago, thus keeping the roster within the maximum limit.

Adel Ahmad Adel is a writer with over five years of experience covering the NBA. His work has appeared on various media platforms, both national and local. More about Adel Ahmad

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Lakers Proposed to Trade Bronny James to 76ers in 3-Team Deal for Kuminga

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