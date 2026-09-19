Lakers Bronny James Gets Bad News as New $9M Star Expected to Push Him Out

The Los Angeles Lakers are entering Year 3 of the Bronny James experience. But things are looking a lot different this time around.

Gone is James’ father, who ended his eight-year run with the Lakers after leaving the franchise as a free agent in late June. Without his father’s shadow hanging over him, James has a unique opportunity to prove to himself and the world that he is in the NBA for reasons beyond just his dad. Of course, not everything is in James’ control. The Lakers have a revamped roster, and James appears to be one of the last guys on the depth chart. As The Athletic’s Dan Woike noted, James will have an uphill battle just to earn modest playing time.

“Bronny will be competing for minutes in the backcourt behind Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves and Quentin Grimes, in addition to Collin Sexton, rookie Cameron Carr and newly acquired Jaden Hardy,” Woike wrote.

What Addition of New Lakers Guard Could Mean for Bronny James

Although James wasn’t drafted to be a star, he is preparing for his third season, with the expectation that the 21-year-old is nearing the point where the Lakers can begin to get a clearer sense of what he is as an NBA player. Now is the time for James to prove he has legitimate potential to hang with the best basketball players in the world. Now whether he is given an opportunity is an entirely different question. According to Lake Show Life’s Chris Lambert, James might not have a long future in L.A. with Collin Sexton in the mix.

“Don’t get me wrong, Sexton can provide a ton of value as one of the league’s best backup guards, a high-level shooter, and an aggressive defender. However, he’s more of a luxury than a necessity,” Lambert wrote. “Bronny James could make him an expendable piece for the Lakers this season.Sexton is making $9.36 million next season, and the Lakers could flip that contract to a guard-needy team for the potential starting-caliber forward they failed to bring in this summer. That only becomes possible if Bronny shows JJ Redick he can be a backup guard who can manage the game when Luka or Austin Reaves isn’t on the court.”

Sexton Could Push James Out of L.A.?

Even though Lambert believes Sexton can bring some defensive upside, most would argue James is clearly the better option as a point-of-attack defender. Like Sexton, James doesn’t have the biggest frame, but his athleticism and God-given instincts make him a much more potent on-ball defender, even at his young age.

But that’s where the buck stops for James. Sexton is leaps and bounds better than James and will be counted on to help initiate the offense when Doncic is off the floor.

Like most young, late draft picks, James’ best bet to earn consistent minutes is by becoming a true defensive contributor.

“Bronny has always had the physical tools: an NBA body and a good wingspan that have made him a positive defender despite being only 6-foot-2,” Lambert penned. “On top of that, the basketball IQ and ability to read screens and passing lanes have always been there for Bronny.”

The Lakers clearly value James enough to still have him on the roster. Some will argue that next season is a make-or-break year for James, but if he continues to take just baby steps in his development, the Lakers may be willing to stay patient with James for a few years.