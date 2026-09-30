Lakers Reveal New Bronny James Plans Ahead of Looming Roster Cuts Decision

Despite all the speculation about his future, it appears that Bronny James may not be leaving the Los Angeles Lakers after all. At least not now. He will be present for training camp and most likely preseason.

James’ future in L.A. was in doubt throughout the summer, and it didn’t help that his father chose to move in free agency. The whole speculation centred around how the younger James won’t get a role on the team without his father.

What everyone forgot was that handing out roles will fall on head coach JJ Redick’s shoulders. He will be willing to give everyone on the roster a good chance to showcase how they can contribute to the team and fit alongside the core stars.

“Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves haven’t played on the same team in scrimmages yet. Redick expects to stagger them during the season and trusts Collin Sexton, Quentin Grimes, Bronny James and Jaden Hardy to help run the offense,” Lakers reporter Aaron Cohen wrote in an X post.

James is entering his third season in the NBA and will hope to gain more than the single-digit minute average he has been getting.

Lakers Head Coach May Hand Bronny James a Role

Certainly not as a starting piece, but consistent minutes off the bench would help James. He is still eligible to be moved between the NBA and G League, but that won’t likely be an option.

James’ modest salary was guaranteed at the early stages of the offseason preventing him from being waived. However, speculation poured in that he would be added in any suitable trade package for a much more impactful star. That hasn’t happened.

With James still on the roster, Redick will keep a keen eye on him before deciding how and where to fit him. There is still a window to move him, and his cheap deal makes it easier. However, the holdup may be as a result of the Lakers wanting to move him only in a package deal.

What James Could Contribute

James played 42 games last season, which was a jump and his minutes went up. However, his minutes on the floor are not nearly enough sample size to judge his current trajectory.

The training camp and preseason will be crucial for James who at the moment is deep in the guard rotation. At 6-foot-2, he will need to be strong with his 3-point shooting to be an important piece to the roster.

He has the athleticism and defensive chops to earn a spot in the rotation. Even at 8.9 minutes per game in the 2025-26 season, James still managed to pull 1.2 assists per game. If he locks in and learns from Doncic, his game will improve massively.

Doncic and Reaves are sure enough the starters and will be unless an injury changes things. This leaves the depth spot up for grabs, giving James a chance. The Lakers want to maximize the minutes when both guard stars are not on the floor.

The positive for James is that he will finally be able to have the opportunity to play outside the shadow of his father.