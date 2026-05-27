Lakers’ Buss Brothers Linked to Stunning New Team After Firing

The Buss family’s next basketball chapter may already be taking shape overseas.

Months after Joey and Jesse Buss were removed from the Los Angeles Lakers’ basketball operations during Mark Walter’s sweeping organizational overhaul, the brothers are now being linked to a potential investment in French EuroLeague club ASVEL — a move that could mark their first major step back into professional basketball leadership.

According to Eurohoops.net, Joey and Jesse Buss and their newly launched venture, Buss Sports Capital, are among the potential investors interested in ASVEL, the French club owned by NBA legend Tony Parker.

Joey and Jesse Buss Linked to ASVEL Investment After Lakers Firing

The report comes less than a year after the Buss brothers were fired from their longtime Lakers roles following Walter’s $10 billion purchase of the franchise.

Joey Buss served as alternate governor and vice president of research and development, while Jesse Buss operated as assistant general manager and one of the NBA’s most respected scouting executives.

Their departures effectively ended daily Buss family involvement in Lakers basketball operations for the first time since Dr. Jerry Buss purchased the franchise in 1979.

At the time, the brothers publicly expressed disappointment over the split.

“We are extremely honored to have been part of this organization for the last 20 seasons,” Joey and Jesse Buss said in a statement to ESPN’s Shams Charania after the firing. “Thank you to Laker Nation for embracing our family every step of the way.”

Statement from Joey and Jesse Buss: “We are extremely honored to have been part of this organization for the last 20 seasons. Thank you to Laker Nation for embracing our family every step of the way. We wish things could be different with the way our time ended with the team. At… https://t.co/2w3vjXWZ98 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 20, 2025

Now, Buss Sports Capital appears positioned to quickly re-enter the basketball world through Europe’s premier league.

ASVEL, Tony Parker Targeting Major EuroLeague Rebuild

ASVEL is attempting to reshape its future after finishing last in the EuroLeague standings this past season with an 8-30 record.

Despite speculation that the club could leave the EuroLeague, Eurohoops reported that ASVEL instead plans to remain in the competition while aggressively pursuing new investment and roster upgrades.

The organization is expected to add multiple investors, with Joey and Jesse Buss among the names connected to the effort.

Tony Parker is also expected to coach the team next season as the franchise pushes for a dramatic turnaround.

ASVEL has already been linked to several notable players, including Armoni Brooks, who reportedly could sign a two-year deal worth roughly €4.5 million. Other reported targets include Frank Ntilikina, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Silvan Francisco and former Boston Celtics forward Gerschon Yabusele.

Buss Brothers Already Launched New Sports Investment Firm

The ASVEL development aligns with the Buss brothers’ previously stated plans following their Lakers exit.

Shortly after being fired, Joey and Jesse Buss announced the formation of Buss Sports Capital, a company focused on strategic sports investments and global opportunities.

“Our vision is to go after strategic investments and good partners — specifically sports-related investments,” Joey Buss previously told ESPN.

The company partnered with CAA Evolution, while EM Securities serves as its banking partner.

Jesse Buss described the project as a long-term family vision.

“I look forward to working with my brother for the next 50 years,” Jesse said. “That’s what our dad would have wanted.”

Lakers Restructuring Continues Under Mark Walter

Meanwhile, the Lakers continue evolving under Walter’s ownership.

The franchise recently underwent another round of layoffs affecting multiple departments while continuing to expand its analytics, scouting and basketball operations infrastructure under Rob Pelinka.

The departures of Joey and Jesse Buss were among the most symbolic moves of the transition, particularly given their reputation for identifying undervalued talent such as Austin Reaves, Jordan Clarkson, Ivica Zubac, Larry Nance Jr. and Kyle Kuzma.

Now, instead of helping shape the Lakers’ future, the Buss brothers could soon help rebuild one of Europe’s most ambitious basketball projects.