NBA Cap Experts Reveal What Austin Reaves’ Deal Really Means for Lakers

The initial reaction to Austin Reaves‘ new $185 million contract focused on one question:

How could the Los Angeles Lakers possibly build a contender after committing nearly $50 million annually to a player who has never made an All-Star team?

According to several of the NBA’s most respected salary-cap experts, that concern is largely misplaced.

Hours after ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Reaves intends to sign a four-year, $185 million maximum contract to remain with the Lakers, cap analysts Bobby Marks, Yossi Gozlan and Keith Smith moved quickly to explain why the agreement does not immediately limit Los Angeles’ roster-building flexibility.

Their message was clear: the Lakers can still spend significant cap space before officially signing Reaves to his new deal.

Why the Reaves Agreement Doesn’t Hurt Lakers’ Cap Space

The confusion stems from the difference between a contract agreement and an official signing.

Shortly after the news broke, ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks explained that Reaves’ agreement has “no impact” on the Lakers’ cap flexibility this summer.

“The Reaves agreement has no impact on the Lakers’ cap flexibility this summer,” Marks wrote on X.

According to Marks, Los Angeles’ projected cap room already accounts for Reaves’ approximately $20.9 million cap hold rather than the first-year salary of his new contract.

That distinction is significant.

Instead of immediately counting a $41.3 million salary against the cap, the Lakers can continue operating with Reaves’ smaller cap hold while exploring free agency and trade opportunities.

Marks also shared the projected year-by-year breakdown of the contract:

2026-27: $41.3 million

2027-28: $44.6 million

2028-29: $47.9 million

2029-30: $51.2 million (player option)

Yossi Gozlan Details Lakers’ Path Forward

Cap analyst Yossi Gozlan of The Third Apron Substack newsletter echoed Marks’ explanation.

“This won’t interfere with the Lakers’ cap space if they still intend on being a cap-space team,” Gozlan wrote on X. “They’d be able to spend their $50 million in space, then go over the cap to re-sign Austin Reaves.”

That mechanism is possible because the Lakers hold Reaves’ Bird Rights, allowing them to exceed the salary cap to retain him after utilizing available cap room elsewhere.

Gozlan also provided a clearer picture of what the Lakers’ offseason flexibility could look like after re-signing Reaves.

According to his projections, Los Angeles could still have approximately $48 million in salary-cap space, even after factoring in the player options of veteran center Deandre Ayton and guard Marcus Smart.

“I’ve got them projected with $48 million in cap space with Deandre Ayton and Marcus Smart player options factored in,” Gozlan wrote on X.

Gozlan added that the Lakers would also retain access to the $9.4 million room mid-level exception after exhausting their cap space, giving the front office another avenue to add talent around Luka Dončić and Reaves.

“They’ll have the $9.4 million room mid-level to spend on a player after exhausting their cap space,” Gozlan wrote.

That projection paints a far different picture than the one many fans initially feared after seeing Reaves’ four-year, $185 million price tag. Rather than limiting the Lakers’ options, the agreement appears structured to preserve substantial flexibility heading into free agency.

Keith Smith Addresses Contract Structure Questions

Another point of confusion involved the structure of Reaves’ deal.

Some fans questioned why the Lakers did not create a declining contract that would provide more financial flexibility in future seasons.

Spotrac cap expert Keith Smith explained that such a structure was never realistic.

“You can argue about the overall value of the contract, but this deal starts at the max for Reaves and goes up with 8% raises,” Smith wrote. “No way to structure it as a declining deal and get to the same total salary.”

Smith later clarified that Reaves remains on the Lakers’ books at his roughly $21 million cap hold until the organization decides how it wants to use its cap space.

“This is an agreement, not the official signing,” Smith explained. “They’ll time the signing out after cap space is used.”

What Comes Next for Lakers

While the debate over whether Reaves is worth a maximum contract continues, cap experts agree on one thing: the Lakers remain one of the league’s more flexible teams this summer. Depending on how they structure the rest of their offseason, Los Angeles could enter free agency with roughly $48 million in cap room and later gain access to a $9.4 million room exception, giving the front office multiple pathways to continue building around Dončić and Reaves.

Rather than signaling the end of their offseason flexibility, Reaves’ agreement appears designed to preserve it.

For now, Los Angeles has secured one of the NBA’s top free agents while maintaining a pathway to continue reshaping the roster around Dončić.

That may prove just as valuable as the contract itself.