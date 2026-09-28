Former Lakers Champion Says Austin Reaves Prevent Success

The Los Angeles Lakers have a tough task of finding a path towards NBA Championship contention in the stacked Western Conference. Luka Doncic leading the team is a huge positive, but they have to find ways to contend against elite teams like the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder. Former NBA Champion Danny Green went out of his way to name Austin Reaves for why he feels the Lakers can’t win.

Green was part of the 2020 Lakers Championship and revealed why he thinks Reaves will hold them back:

“I don’t think he is a No. 2. In today’s NBA, I think he’s a No. 3… In today’s league, your big has to be either one or two because of how [Nikola] Jokic, [Victor Wembanyama], Joel [Embiid]…those guys that you have to match up with. And your guards, [Shai Gilgeous-Alexander], [Jalen] Brunson, like you need your No. 1 to be either one of those guys and No. 2, one of those guys on the wing.”

Green listed the other top stars and how all of them have better “number two” fits than Doncic and Reaves. Teams like the Thunder, Spurs, New York Knicks, and Denver Nuggets all have better roster dynamics. Lakers fans are hoping that Green is wrong and that Reaves can be a top two player on a title contender.

Why Danny Green Called Out Austin Reaves

The Lakers roster construction is risky with Reaves and Walker Kessler unproven in the roles needed. Reaves received a major contract to be the second star behind Doncic after his incredible improvement last season.

Losing LeBron James already put the odds against the Lakers after he played All-Star level basketball. Reaves is going to have to put up 25 points per game and improve at other areas of the game like defense and facilitating.

The Lakers extended Reaves due to their belief in him, but Green and other pundits don’t have that same faith. General Manager Rob Pelinka put his future on the line by investing in Reaves and Kessler as cornerstone behind Doncic. Reaves must prove Pelinka right and all his critics wrong for this Lakers roster to work.

Austin Reaves Could Be First One Traded

If the Lakers fail to contend this season, Reaves will likely be the first name gone due to the roster. Pelinka trading the last two valued draft picks to the Utah Jazz for Kessler makes it hard for them to acquire noteworthy talents via trade.

This roster failing will see a Reaves trade for an older and more proven star. Kyrie Irving was one name rumored down the line, but a lot of other variables must occur, including the Dallas Mavericks looking to get younger.

Reaves is the perfect age for rebuilding teams to take a chance on in a potential trade, like the Brooklyn Nets or Milwaukee Bucks. The Lakers will either thrive with this roster or must move on from Reaves to add centers or wing players. Green is betting on his championship experience revealing that Doncic and Reaves can’t win together.