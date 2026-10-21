Lakers Get Bad News on Key Guard Before Warriors Opener

The Los Angeles Lakers will have to begin their new season without one of the players they brought in to ease the offensive burden on Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves.

Collin Sexton has been ruled out of Wednesday night’s season opener against the Golden State Warriors because of a right soleus strain, according to the NBA’s official 3:45 p.m. ET injury report.

The veteran guard had been listed as questionable earlier in the week, raising hopes that he could make his Lakers debut after missing the entire preseason.

Instead, coach JJ Redick will have to adjust his backcourt rotation before the Lakers have played their first meaningful game.

It’s an unwelcome development for a team that spent much of the offseason reshaping its roster around Dončić and Reaves following LeBron James’ departure.

Collin Sexton’s Absence Creates Early Lakers Rotation Problem

Sexton was among the Lakers’ notable offseason additions, arriving after a stint with the Chicago Bulls.

His job was straightforward: provide another experienced scorer who could attack the basket, initiate offense and keep the Lakers functioning when Dončić or Reaves went to the bench.

The 27-year-old has built his career around an aggressive offensive approach, using his speed to pressure defenders and create opportunities in the paint.

He also connected on 44.6% of his catch-and-shoot 3-point attempts last season, giving Los Angeles another potential floor-spacing option.

Those qualities matter for a Lakers team whose two primary ballhandlers already carry considerable offensive responsibilities.

The concern became apparent during the preseason, when Sexton’s absence forced Redick to experiment with different guard combinations.

Quentin Grimes emerged as an important option for additional ballhandling duties, while Bronny James, Jaden Hardy and Chris Mañon also received opportunities.

Redick recently acknowledged that one of those younger guards could be needed whenever Dončić, Reaves or Sexton is unavailable.

Now, that scenario has arrived sooner than the Lakers hoped.

The coaching staff can stagger Dončić and Reaves to ensure one remains on the floor, but Sexton’s injury reduces their flexibility and places additional pressure on the supporting cast.

It also delays the opportunity for Los Angeles to evaluate how its revamped guard rotation operates together in regular-season competition.

Walker Kessler Cleared as Lakers Receive Mixed Injury News

There was at least one encouraging development on the Lakers’ updated injury report.

Starting center Walker Kessler is available despite wearing a splint on his left finger.

His presence gives Los Angeles a much-needed interior defender against a Warriors team led by Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

Kessler was another significant offseason acquisition, brought in to strengthen a frontcourt that had struggled with size and rim protection.

His availability should help Redick maintain the defensive structure he envisioned heading into the season.

The Lakers will still be without Adou Thiero, who is dealing with swelling in his left knee, and Cameron Carr, who has a right oblique strain.

Golden State is dealing with even more significant availability concerns.

Jimmy Butler, Kristaps Porzingis, Moses Moody, Brandin Podziemski and Charles Bassey have all been ruled out.

Curry is listed as probable because of right ankle soreness.

For the Lakers, however, Sexton’s absence leaves an immediate question: Who will handle the offense when Dončić and Reaves need relief?

Los Angeles spent the offseason building a deeper roster around its star backcourt.

Its first game will offer an early test of whether that depth can withstand an important injury.