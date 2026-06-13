Lakers’ Potential Austin Reaves Offer Revealed Amid Nets Pursuit

Austin Reaves‘ breakout into one of the NBA’s premier offensive guards may soon lead to the richest contract of his career, and the Los Angeles Lakers could be preparing a massive counteroffer to keep one of their core pieces.

According to Bleacher Report’s salary cap expert Eric Pincus, the Lakers could respond to an anticipated max offer from the Brooklyn Nets by proposing a five-year contract worth approximately $203 million to Reaves this summer.

The possibility comes after The Athletic’s Dan Woike reported that multiple league executives expect the Nets to offer Reaves a four-year, $178.5 million maximum contract once free agency opens.

Nets, Hawks and Pistons Eye Lakers Guard

Brooklyn is not expected to be alone.

Woike added that the Detroit Pistons and Atlanta Hawks are among the teams with pathways to create salary cap space and pursue Reaves, while additional suitors could emerge closer to free agency.

The growing interest around the 27-year-old guard underscores how dramatically his value has risen since signing a four-year, $53.8 million contract with the Lakers in 2023.

That deal included a $14.9 million player option for the 2026-27 season, one that Reaves is widely expected to decline before the June 29 deadline.

Lakers Have Decision to Make

Pincus suggested the Lakers may hesitate to match Brooklyn’s projected annual salary but could instead structure a longer contract to keep Reaves in Los Angeles.

A five-year offer beginning around $35 million annually would total roughly $203 million, giving Reaves long-term security while lowering the average yearly salary compared to an outside max deal.

The Lakers also have another option. Based on current salary cap projections, they can offer Reaves a full five-year maximum contract worth approximately $239.3 million, while rival teams can only offer four years and around $177.4 million.

Whether Los Angeles is willing to commit that amount remains one of the franchise’s biggest offseason questions.

Reaves Became One of NBA’s Biggest Bargains

Before injuries interrupted his season, Reaves was producing at an All-Star level.

The former undrafted guard averaged career highs of 23.3 points, 5.5 assists and 4.7 rebounds in 51 games while serving as one of the Lakers’ primary creators alongside Luka Doncic and LeBron James.

A Grade 2 left oblique strain suffered in April limited his effectiveness during the postseason, as he shot 40.7% from the field and 25.7% from three-point range in six playoff appearances after returning.

Even so, rival executives continue to view Reaves as one of the league’s most coveted free agents because of his ability to score, create offense and operate both on and off the ball.

Lakers Hope Reaves Wants to Stay

According to Woike, Reaves would prefer to remain in Los Angeles. He has developed close relationships with Doncic, James and head coach JJ Redick and enjoys both his role and lifestyle with the Lakers.

Still, financial considerations are expected to play a major role in his decision.

From the Lakers’ perspective, losing Reaves would create a significant void. Team sources told The Athletic that concerns about defensive pairings featuring Doncic and Reaves are overstated and that Reaves has become an important locker-room leader.

The Lakers have an exclusive negotiating window beginning the day after the NBA Finals conclude and running through June 30 to reach an agreement before free agency officially opens.

With interest mounting around the league and potentially nine-figure offers looming, the franchise may soon have to decide exactly how much keeping Austin Reaves is worth.