Lakers Watch Dalton Knecht’s Suitors Grow to 4 Teams After Release

The Los Angeles Lakers couldn’t find a team willing to trade for Dalton Knecht. Three days after waiving their former first-round pick, they are watching his list of potential suitors grow.

The New York Knicks and Minnesota Timberwolves have emerged as interested teams, joining the Sacramento Kings in pursuing Knecht as he looks to restart his NBA career.

According to SNY’s Ian Begley, the Knicks are among the teams exploring the possibility of adding the 25-year-old wing, citing league sources familiar with his market.

NBA insider Marc Stein previously reported that Minnesota also has interest in Knecht, who cleared waivers Wednesday and is eligible to sign a two-way contract, according to Begley.

The developments come after Los Angeles parted ways with Knecht on Monday, ending a two-year stint that began with considerable promise but ultimately fell short of expectations.

Knicks, Timberwolves Join Growing Dalton Knecht Market

New York’s interest adds an intriguing wrinkle to Knecht’s free agency.

The defending NBA champions are looking for opportunities to strengthen their roster around Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns. Knecht could offer another perimeter scoring option, although his struggles defensively and inconsistent outside shooting remain concerns.

Minnesota, meanwhile, has an available two-way roster spot after waiving Enrique Freeman, potentially providing a more straightforward path to signing the former Tennessee standout.

The Timberwolves could evaluate Knecht in a developmental role without committing a standard roster spot.

Sacramento was among the first teams publicly linked to Knecht following his release.

Speaking on Bleacher Report’s NBA Insider Notebook, NBA insider Jake Fischer identified the Kings as a potential destination while Sacramento searches for backcourt reinforcements following Ben Simmons‘ season-ending Achilles injury.

The Toronto Raptors have also surfaced as a possible suitor, giving Knecht several options as teams consider low-risk additions.

Despite the reported interest, no agreement has been announced.

Lakers’ Failed Dalton Knecht Investment Takes Unexpected Turn

Knecht’s sudden popularity in free agency presents an uncomfortable contrast for the Lakers, who spent much of the offseason attempting to find a trade partner.

Los Angeles reportedly discussed a potential deal with Milwaukee involving center Jericho Sims, but negotiations failed to produce an agreement.

With the regular-season roster deadline approaching, the Lakers ultimately waived Knecht to get down to 15 standard contracts.

The decision closed the book on a player selected 17th overall in the 2024 NBA draft.

Knecht initially looked like a potential draft steal, averaging 9.1 points while shooting 37.6% from the 3-point range during his rookie season.

His 37-point explosion against Utah, featuring nine 3-pointers, offered a glimpse of his offensive ceiling.

But his development stalled following the rescinded February 2025 trade that would have sent him to Charlotte for Mark Williams.

Knecht struggled to regain a consistent role under coach JJ Redick, averaging just 4.2 points in 54 appearances last season.

The Lakers’ offseason roster overhaul further reduced his opportunities.

Now, several teams appear willing to take a chance on the player Los Angeles couldn’t accommodate.

Whether Knecht can turn that interest into another meaningful NBA opportunity remains to be seen.

For the Lakers, the possibility of watching their former first-round pick flourish elsewhere could make an already disappointing draft decision harder to swallow.