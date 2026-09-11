Lakers Could Be Forced Into Kawhi Leonard Clippers Investigation

The Justice Department investigating Kawhi Leonard’s contract with the Los Angeles Clippers could surprisingly see the Los Angeles Lakers forced to get involved. Leonard talked to the Lakers during the same 2019 offseason that ended with him joining the Clippers. Reports have circulated that Jeanie Buss shut down Kawhi’s request for things that broke league rules, and he ultimately picked the Clippers over them.

Stephen A Smith referenced the Lakers’ role in this story on Mad Dog Radio via Sirius XM. However, nothing official has come out yet that the Lakers or Toronto Raptors will be interviewed as the other teams hoping to sign him that offseason. Leonard eventually took the Clippers offer and made them trade for Paul George.

The Clippers sacrificed future MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and many draft picks to appease Kawhi at the time. However, it turns out the price was even steeper after the alleged rule breaking contract forced punishments. The Clippers now have zero draft picks for the foreseeable future and no path to relevance.

Smith’s claim that the Justice Department can and should talk to other teams about Leonard is not unrealistic. The Lakers are the NBA’s biggest team, and it could hurt Kawhi worse if they go on the record to reveal he tried to make them do the same things the Clippers gave him.

Why Justice Department Is Investigating Kawhi Leonard

The NBA’s punishments over the Kawhi story led to questions concerning why he got off so easy. Steve Ballmer and others are banned from the team, and the loss of draft picks puts the entire future on the shoulders of rookie Keaton Wagler.

Leonard was fined a small fraction of his contract and was not suspended ahead of his agreed trade to return to Toronto. The Justice Department likely felt that this was a huge scandal that seemed suspicious in the discrepancy of punishments.

A real investigation of Kawhi could see a stricter punishment issued out to him for breaking rules in a major American sport. Leonard’s desire to put this in the past for a new start with Scottie Barnes on the Raptors could become complicated if this lingers into the season.

How The Lakers Could Hurt Kawhi Leonard

Any Lakers officials taking part in the investigation and admitting that Leonard was trying to break rules with multiple teams could lead to a stricter punishment. Kawhi considered teaming with LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the Lakers before the Clippers won him over.

Most pundits believe that the Clippers were the only team desperate enough to give Leonard what he desired with the salary cap circumvention. The sad part is the Clippers failed to make the NBA Finals with Leonard, George and James Harden as All-Stars on the roster.

Kawhi didn’t even get them over the hump to reach the success they took the huge gamble on. The Lakers revealing documents or an admission of Leonard’s requests could put Adam Silver in a tough spot if the government demands a stricter punishment for the player here.