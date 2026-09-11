Justice Department Inquiry Puts Kawhi Leonard’s Future In Doubt

The shocking news of the NBA barely punishing Kawhi Leonard for his allegedly shady contract breaking rules sees the United States government branches getting involved. Adam Silver punished the Los Angeles Clippers severely and only fined Leonard ahead of his likely trade to the Toronto Raptors. However, a new report today sees the Justice Department federal prosecutors opening a criminal probe about Kawhi’s sponsorship with Aspiration.

The New York Times revealed the following blockbuster update:

“Federal prosecutors have opened a criminal investigation into allegations that the Los Angeles Clippers helped arrange secret sponsorship contracts for the star player Kawhi Leonard that circumvented the salary cap, according to people briefed on the matter. The investigation is in its earliest stages and is being conducted by the U.S. attorney’s office in Brooklyn, which has a long history of investigating the N.B.A. and professional sports, according to two of the people.”

New York offices are conducting the investigation to see what they can find out about this contract. Leonard appeared to get away with a slap on the wrist by the NBA since his only punishment was a $700,000 fine as a small fraction of his contract. The league apparently wanted to just end the situation by having Kawhi team with Scottie Barnes in Toronto for a fresh start.

Why This Is Bad For Kawhi Leonard & NBA Officials

The NBA appeared content to end this with their announced punishments and ignore any negative criticism. United States federal officials getting involved means that they don’t believe the story should be buried to bring Leonard and Clippers owner Steve Ballmer back into the forefront.

The main reason for this is to decipher if a larger punishment should be issued. Silver would be forced to suspend Kawhi or void his contract if bigger fish from the government step in. The Raptors could easily back out of the deal if this gets uglier to keep Brandon Ingram and Gradey Dick.

Another huge issue is that this could linger into the season to block the trade and keep Leonard on the Clippers. Darius Garland and rookie Keaton Wagler would suffer from Kawhi remaining on the roster to cut into their usage, but this is above the NBA now.

Kawhi Leonard’s Reputation May Be Tarnished

The negative aspects of Leonard’s story impacting the league should make him a villain for the rest of his career. Kawhi’s uncle allegedly asked Toronto and the Los Angeles Lakers for the same contract perks that broke league rules, but they turned him down in 2019.

Both of those teams getting interviewed by the Justice Department could lead to Leonard getting worse punishments. The infamous Uncle Dennis became the lead rep for Kawhi and forced his trade away from the San Antonio Spurs to initially create controversy.

Leonard is viewed less favorably now for violating rules and putting the league in an ugly situation. Even Clippers fans now hate him for being responsible for the loss of double digit draft picks and future MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The story could get uglier if the Justice Department finds more evidence against Kawhi and the Clippers.