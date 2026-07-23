Lakers’ Jonathan Kuminga Pursuit Gets Major Update After Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Lakers have spent July executing an extensive roster overhaul, but team president Rob Pelinka apparently does not consider the work finished.

ESPN’s Anthony Slater reported Thursday on NBA Today that the Lakers’ president of basketball operations remains in contact with Jonathan Kuminga as Los Angeles searches for a way to acquire the 23-year-old unrestricted free agent.

“I can tell you that they keep calling Jonathan Kuminga,” Slater said. “Obviously they have not made a lucrative enough offer for Kuminga to jump. But part of their pitch has been, ‘Hey, you can come start here potentially.’”

The Lakers previously discussed a two-year, $20 million contract with Kuminga. That offer is no longer available after Los Angeles made its other offseason transactions official and committed its remaining spending flexibility.

Matisse Thybulle’s arrival also gave the Lakers 16 guaranteed standard contracts, one above the regular-season maximum of 15.

Pelinka might keep calling, but the pathway to Kuminga is considerably narrower than it was earlier in free agency.

Jonathan Kuminga Deal Hinges on Hawks’ Cooperation

A sign-and-trade with the Atlanta Hawks is now the Lakers’ only realistic avenue to land Kuminga.

That requires Atlanta’s cooperation, which has not been forthcoming.

The Hawks are hard-capped at first-apron after acquiring All-Defensive guard Lu Dort in a three-team trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Dallas Mavericks. They have little interest in taking back additional long-term salary merely to facilitate Kuminga’s departure.

Jarred Vanderbilt is the most logical matching contract the Lakers could include, but Atlanta is not enamored with absorbing his deal. The Hawks would likely require draft compensation or a third team willing to take Vanderbilt.

Los Angeles does not have much draft capital left to sweeten the structure.

The Lakers’ remaining assets are a 2032 first-round pick swap and three second-round picks. After already spending heavily to reshape the roster around Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, they are reluctant to exhaust those final pieces for Kuminga.

The roster math creates another complication. Even a one-for-one exchange involving Vanderbilt would leave Los Angeles with 16 guaranteed contracts. The Lakers would still need to trade or waive another player before opening night unless the Kuminga transaction consolidated multiple contracts.

Teams can carry expanded rosters into training camp, but the Lakers must eventually reach the 15-player regular-season limit.

Starting Pitch Reveals Lakers’ Remaining Weakness

The Lakers’ persistence nevertheless reveals how they view their reconstructed roster.

Los Angeles signed Ziaire Williams to a one-year, $3 million contract and added Thybulle on a one-year, $3.3 million deal. Williams provides length and developmental upside, while Thybulle is a two-time All-Defensive second-team selection who shot 39.8% from three-point range last season.

Both should strengthen the perimeter rotation around Doncic and Reaves.

Neither offers Kuminga’s combination of power, athleticism and downhill scoring.

“The Lakers still don’t want to be done making moves,” Slater said. “They believe they’re a little weak on the wing position, which I think Thybulle will help. I think Ziaire Williams will help. But they could use some more juice on the wing.”

Kuminga averaged 12.2 points and 5.6 rebounds last season while splitting time between the Golden State Warriors and Hawks. He shot 33.3% from three-point range but remains one of the NBA’s most explosive finishers in transition and around the basket.

Golden State traded Kuminga and Buddy Hield to Atlanta for Kristaps Porzingis in February. Kuminga appeared in 16 regular-season games for the Hawks, starting once, before Atlanta declined his $23.4 million team option.

A potential starting role is central to the Lakers’ recruiting pitch after Kuminga sought a larger opportunity during his final season with Golden State.

Slater also said LeBron James’ prolonged free agency could affect Kuminga’s market. Teams that miss on James, including Cleveland, could pivot toward Kuminga and provide the more lucrative opportunity he has been awaiting.

The Lakers still want the player. Kuminga still fills an obvious need.

What Los Angeles no longer possesses is a simple way to acquire him.